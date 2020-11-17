  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Chewy Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

November 17, 2020 | About: NYSE:CHWY +0.08%


Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) (“Chewy”), a trusted online destination for pet parents, today announced it will report fiscal third quarter 2020 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results at 5:00 pm ET.



Chewy Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call


When: Tuesday, December 8, 2020


Time: 5:00 pm ET


Conference ID: 10150093


Live Call: 1-866-270-1533 (US/Canada Toll-Free) or 1-412-317-0797 (International)


Replay: 1-877-344-7529 (US/Canada Toll-Free) or 1-412-317-0088 (International)


(The replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 pm ET on December 15, 2020)


Webcast: [url="]https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.chewy.com[/url]



About Chewy



Our mission is to be the most trusted and convenient online destination for pet parents (and partners) everywhere. We believe that we are the preeminent online source for pet products, supplies and prescriptions as a result of our broad selection of high-quality products, which we offer at competitive prices and deliver with an exceptional level of care and a personal touch. We continually develop innovative ways for our customers to engage with us, and partner with more than 2,000 of the best and most trusted brands in the pet industry, to bring a high-bar, customer-centric experience to our customers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201117005835/en/


