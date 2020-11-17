UGI Announces Virtual Investor Day Webcast

UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) announced today that it will be hosting its 2020 Virtual Investor Day on December 7, 2020. The event will take place from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. EST and feature presentations from UGI’s senior management on the company’s strategic plans, operational and growth strategies, implementation of sustainable energy solutions, and financial outlook.Those interested in participating are invited to pre-register at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fonlinexperiences.com%2FLaunch%2FQReg%2FShowUUID%3D00AC912F-4BE5-4A09-AA29-8D657D48B941[/url]. A replay of the webcast and the slide presentation will be available after the meeting on UGI’s corporate website at [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fwww.ugicorp.com[/url] under “Investors - Presentations.”INVESTOR DAY WEBCAST AND DIAL-IN DETAILSWebcast Link: [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fonlinexperiences.com%2FLaunch%2FQReg%2FShowUUID%3D00AC912F-4BE5-4A09-AA29-8D657D48B941+%0A[/url]Toll-Free Attendee Dial-In: (833) 674-0436International/Toll Attendee Dial-In: (270) 855-8769Event Plus Passcode: 1393933UGI Corporation is a distributor and marketer of energy products and services. Through subsidiaries, UGI operates natural gas and electric utilities in Pennsylvania, distributes LPG both domestically (through AmeriGas) and internationally (through UGI International), manages midstream energy assets in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia and electric generation assets in Pennsylvania, and engages in energy marketing in twelve states, the District of Columbia and internationally in France, Belgium, the Netherlands and the UK.Comprehensive information about UGI Corporation is available on the Internet at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ugicorp.com[/url].

