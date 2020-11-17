  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Seagate to Participate in Upcoming Investor Event

November 17, 2020 | About: NAS:STX -0.77%


Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ: STX), a world leader in data storage and management solutions, today announced that management is scheduled to participate in the following virtual investor event:



Event:



Wells Fargo TMT Summit 2020



Date:



Tuesday, December 1, 2020



Time:



Presentation – 10:20 AM PT / 1:20 PM ET



A live audio webcast of the event can be accessed online at Seagate’s Investor Relations website at [url="]investors.seagate.com[/url].



A replay of the webcast will be available for at least 30 days following the event.



About Seagate



Seagate crafts the datasphere, helping to maximize humanity’s potential by innovating world-class, precision-engineered data management solutions with a focus on sustainable partnerships. Learn more about Seagate by visiting [url="]www.seagate.com[/url] or following us on [url="]Twitter[/url], [url="]Facebook[/url], [url="]LinkedIn[/url], [url="]YouTube[/url], and subscribing to our [url="]blog[/url].



© 2020 Seagate Technology LLC. All rights reserved. Seagate, Seagate Technology, and the Spiral logo are registered trademarks of Seagate Technology LLC in the United States and/or other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201117005006/en/


Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

