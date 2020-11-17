  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Masonite International Corporation to Present at the BofA Securities 2020 Leveraged Finance Virtual Conference

November 17, 2020 | About: NYSE:DOOR +4.16%


Masonite International Corporation (NYSE: DOOR) today announced that Joanne Freiberger, Vice President and Treasurer, will present at the BofA Securities 2020 Leveraged Finance Virtual Conference on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available under the Investor Relations portion of the Company’s website at [url="]www.masonite.com[/url]. A replay of the webcast will be available for two weeks following the presentation.



About Masonite



Masonite International Corporation is a leading global designer, manufacturer and distributor of interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets. Since 1925, Masonite has provided its customers with innovative products and superior service at compelling values. Masonite currently serves approximately 8,500 customers in 60 countries. Additional information about Masonite can be found at [url="]www.masonite.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201117006235/en/


