Itamar Medical to Participate in the Piper 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

November 17, 2020 | About: ITMR -3.52%

CAESAREA, Israel, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: ITMR), a medical technology and digital health company focused on the development and commercialization of non-invasive medical devices and solutions to aid in the diagnosis of respiratory sleep disorders, today announced the company will participate in the upcoming Piper Virtual Healthcare Conference.

Dates: Tuesday, December 1-Thursday December 3, 2020
Format: Fireside chat available the week of November 23, 2020
A link to the fireside chat presentation will be available on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.itamar-medical.com.

About Itamar Medical Ltd.
Itamar Medical is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of non-invasive medical devices and solutions to aid in the diagnosis of respiratory sleep disorders. Itamar Medical commercializes a digital healthcare platform to facilitate the continuum of care for effective sleep apnea management with a focus on the core sleep, cardiology and direct to consumer markets. Itamar Medical offers a Total Sleep Solution to help physicians provide comprehensive sleep apnea management in a variety of clinical environments to optimize patient care and reduce healthcare system costs. The Company’s key product, WatchPAT™, is commercially available within major markets including the US, Japan, and Europe. Itamar Medical is a public company traded on the Nasdaq and on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchanges, and is based in Caesarea, Israel with U.S. headquarters based in Atlanta, GA. For additional information visit www.itamar-medical.com.

Itamar Medical Investor Relations Contact (U.S.)
Leigh Salvo or Caroline Paul
Gilmartin Group
Phone: +1-415-937-5412
[email protected]

