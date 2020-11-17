  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
American National Bankshares Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

November 17, 2020

DANVILLE, Va., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American National Bankshares Inc. ( AMNB), parent company of American National Bank and Trust Company, announced its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per common share, payable December 18, 2020 to shareholders of record December 4, 2020.

The dividend amount is the same as the prior quarter’s dividend and based on the stock’s closing price of $28.54 on November 16, 2020, represents a dividend yield of approximately 3.8%.

About American National
American National is a multi-state bank holding company with total assets of approximately $2.9 billion. Headquartered in Danville, Virginia, American National is the parent company of American National Bank and Trust Company. American National Bank is a community bank serving Virginia and North Carolina with 25 banking offices. American National Bank also manages an additional $884 million of trust, investment and brokerage assets in its Trust and Investment Services Division. Additional information about American National and American National Bank is available on American National’s website at www.amnb.com.

Contact:Jeffrey W. Farrar, Chief Operating and Financial Officer
434-773-2274
[email protected]
