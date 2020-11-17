  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

CNA Announces Death of Board Member Marvin Zonis

November 17, 2020 | About: NYSE:CNA -0.5%

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2020

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CNA today announced with great sadness that Marvin Zonis, a valued member of the company's Board of Directors, passed away.

"We are deeply saddened by Marvin's passing. He was an esteemed member of our organization since 1993, bringing a broad experience in international economic and monetary affairs to CNA's Board of Directors," said Dino Robusto, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CNA. "We send our condolences to his family at this time."

In addition to his Board membership, Marvin Zonis was a member of the Finance and Audit Committees, and he chaired the Compensation Committee.

Mr. Zonis was the principal of Marvin Zonis & Associates, Inc., an international consulting firm, since its incorporation in 1978 where he provided advice to various businesses and professional asset management firms all over the world, helping them to identify, assess and manage their risks in the changing global political environment. He was a Professor Emeritus of International Political Economy, Leadership and E-Commerce at the Booth School of Business of the University of Chicago since 1989. At the school, he was an advocate for building an international student presence through the establishment of the Marvin Zonis International Scholarship, which was endowed to provide financial support for international students from emerging economies.

About CNA
CNA is one of the largest U.S. commercial property and casualty insurance companies. CNA provides a broad range of standard and specialized property and casualty insurance products and services for businesses and professionals in the U.S., Canada and Europe, backed by more than 120 years of experience and approximately $45 billion of invested assets. For more information, please visit CNA at www.cna.com.

Media Contact:
Cara McCall
312.822.1309
[email protected]

Allyson Marcus
267.994.9052
[email protected]

CNA logo. (PRNewsFoto/CNA Financial Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/CNA)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cna-announces-death-of-board-member-marvin-zonis-301175331.html

SOURCE CNA


