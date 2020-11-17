Nevro Announces Abstract Presentations for PDN and NSRBP Trials Have Been Accepted for the Late Breaking Trials Plenary Session at NANS 2021 Conference

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO), a global medical device company that is providing innovative, evidence-based solutions for the treatment of chronic pain, announced today that both data abstracts for Painful Diabetic Neuropathy (PDN) and Non-Surgical Refractory Back Pain (NSRBP) were accepted by the North American Neuromodulation Society (NANS 2021) and will be presented at the conference on January 15, 2021. Each presentation will be ten minutes, followed by a two-minute question and answer session. Following both presentations, Nevro Chairman, CEO and President D. Keith Grossman will host a virtual investor briefing and will provide a business update and answer questions from investors about the Company's latest developments. The timing and details of the briefing will be announced before the January conference.

Painful Diabetic Neuropathy (PDN)

Nevro's PDN trial is the largest randomized controlled trial (RCT) of SCS treatment completed thus far with 216 randomized subjects. The data presented will extend the promising primary endpoint outcomes presented at NANS in January 2020, highlighting complete 6-month results and analysis of all prespecified secondary endpoints. Additionally, a first look at 12-month pain relief will be included. Results will be presented by Dr. Erika A. Petersen, MD from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences on January 15, 2021 at NANS 2021 Late-Breaking Abstract Plenary Session 1.

Non-Surgical Refractory Back Pain (NSRBP)

Nevro's NSRBP data presentation will be a first look at primary endpoint results from this RCT investigating spinal cord stimulation efficacy in non-surgical refractive back pain, with 159 randomized participants from 15 study centers. Results will be presented by Dr. Leonardo Kapural, MD, PhD from Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem, NC on January 15, 2021 at NANS 2021 Late-Breaking Abstract Plenary Session 1.

About Nevro

Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Nevro is a global medical device company focused on providing innovative products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. Nevro has developed and commercialized the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based, non-pharmacologic neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. HF10 therapy has demonstrated the ability to reduce or eliminate opioids in ≥65% of patients across six peer-reviewed clinical studies. The Senza® System, Senza II™ System, and the Senza® Omnia™ System are the only SCS systems that deliver Nevro's proprietary HF10® therapy. Senza, Senza II, Senza Omnia, HF10, Nevro and the Nevro logo are trademarks of Nevro Corp.

