Hillrom to Present at the 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Virtual Conference

November 17, 2020 | About: NYSE:HRC +1.83%

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2020

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillrom (NYSE: HRC) today announced that it will present at the 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Virtual Conference on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. John Groetelaars, Hillrom's president and chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 9:40 a.m. Eastern Time via webcast and will host virtual one-on-one meetings immediately following.

Hill-Rom Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.)

The live webcast of Hillrom's presentation can be found at www.hillrom.com. A recorded replay will be available after the conclusion of the live event for a period of 90 days.

About Hillrom
Hillrom is a global medical technology leader whose 10,000 employees have a single purpose: enhancing outcomes for patients and their caregivers by advancing connected care. Around the world, our innovations touch over 7 million patients each day. They help enable earlier diagnosis and treatment, optimize surgical efficiency and accelerate patient recovery while simplifying clinical communication and shifting care closer to home. We make these outcomes possible through digital and connected care solutions and collaboration tools, including smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, respiratory health devices, advanced equipment for the surgical space and more, delivering actionable, real-time insights at the point of care. Learn more at hillrom.com.

