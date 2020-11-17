  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Foot Locker, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend Of $0.15 Per Share

November 17, 2020 | About: NYSE:FL +0.76%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL), the New York-based specialty athletic retailer, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.15 per share, which will be payable on January 29, 2021 to shareholders of record on January 15, 2021.

Foot Locker, Inc. leads the celebration of sneaker and youth culture around the globe through a portfolio of brands including Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, and Sidestep. With approximately 3,100 retail stores in 27 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as websites and mobile apps, the Company's purpose is to inspire and empower youth culture around the world, by fueling a shared passion for self-expression and creating unrivaled experiences at the heart of the global sneaker community. Foot Locker, Inc. has its corporate headquarters in New York. For additional information please visit www.footlocker-inc.com.

Contact:
James R. Lance
Vice President,
Corporate Finance and
Investor Relations
Foot Locker, Inc.
(212) 720-4600

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/foot-locker-inc-declares-quarterly-dividend-of-0-15-per-share-301175420.html

SOURCE Foot Locker, Inc.


