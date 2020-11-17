/U P D A T E -- Eaton Vance Corp./

PR Newswire
BOSTON, Nov. 17, 2020
In the news release, "Eaton Vance Corp. Fourth Fiscal Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Notification", issued 17-Nov-2020 by Eaton Vance Corp. over PR Newswire, we were advised by the company of the following update, as follows:
UPDATE: Eaton Vance Corp. Fourth Fiscal Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings
BOSTON, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE: EV) will release fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal year 2020 earnings at approximately 9:00 AM ET on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. The full earnings release and accompanying details illustrating key performance measures will be available on Eaton Vance's website, eatonvance.com, under "investor relations."
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 6 Warning Signs with NYSE:EV. Click here to check it out.
- NYSE:EV 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of NYSE:EV
- Peter Lynch Chart of NYSE:EV
Eaton Vance Corp. provides advanced investment strategies and wealth management solutions to forward-thinking investors around the world. Through principal investment affiliates Eaton Vance Management, Parametric, Atlanta Capital, Calvert and Hexavest, the Company offers a diversity of investment approaches, encompassing bottom-up and top-down fundamental active management, responsible investing, systematic investing and customized implementation of client-specified portfolio exposures. As of September 30, 2020, Eaton Vance had consolidated assets under management of $517.0 billion. Exemplary service, timely innovation and attractive returns across market cycles have been hallmarks of Eaton Vance since 1924. For more information, visit eatonvance.com.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eaton-vance-corp-fourth-fiscal-quarter-and-fiscal-year-ended-2020-earnings-conference-call-and-webcast-notification-301174852.html
SOURCE Eaton Vance Corp.