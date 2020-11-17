  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) Chief Technology Officer & EVP Mark D Papermaster Sold $3.5 million of Shares

November 17, 2020 | About: AMD -0.44%

Chief Technology Officer & EVP of Advanced Micro Devices Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mark D Papermaster (insider trades) sold 43,000 shares of AMD on 11/13/2020 at an average price of $82.36 a share. The total sale was $3.5 million.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc designs and produces microprocessors and low-power processor solutions for the computer, communications, and consumer electronics industries. Advanced Micro Devices Inc has a market cap of $100.26 billion; its shares were traded at around $83.36 with a P/E ratio of 112.65 and P/S ratio of 11.61.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President & CEO Lisa T Su sold 150,000 shares of AMD stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $78.9. The price of the stock has increased by 5.65% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • SVP, CFO & Treasurer Devinder Kumar sold 47,537 shares of AMD stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $79.69. The price of the stock has increased by 4.61% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Technology Officer & EVP Mark D Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of AMD stock on 11/13/2020 at the average price of $82.36. The price of the stock has increased by 1.21% since.
  • EVP, Computing & Graphics Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of AMD stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $74.88. The price of the stock has increased by 11.32% since.
  • SVP & GM DESG Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of AMD stock on 10/19/2020 at the average price of $83.87. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.61% since.

For the complete insider trading history of AMD, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)