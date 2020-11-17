Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) Chief Technology Officer & EVP Mark D Papermaster Sold $3.5 million of Shares

Chief Technology Officer & EVP of Advanced Micro Devices Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mark D Papermaster (insider trades) sold 43,000 shares of AMD on 11/13/2020 at an average price of $82.36 a share. The total sale was $3.5 million.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc designs and produces microprocessors and low-power processor solutions for the computer, communications, and consumer electronics industries. Advanced Micro Devices Inc has a market cap of $100.26 billion; its shares were traded at around $83.36 with a P/E ratio of 112.65 and P/S ratio of 11.61.

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Lisa T Su sold 150,000 shares of AMD stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $78.9. The price of the stock has increased by 5.65% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

SVP, CFO & Treasurer Devinder Kumar sold 47,537 shares of AMD stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $79.69. The price of the stock has increased by 4.61% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Computing & Graphics Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of AMD stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $74.88. The price of the stock has increased by 11.32% since.

SVP & GM DESG Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of AMD stock on 10/19/2020 at the average price of $83.87. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.61% since.

For the complete insider trading history of AMD, click here