Benjamin Edwards Inc Buys iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Sells Valero Energy Corp, iShares MBS ETF, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T

November 17, 2020 | About: PFF -0.11% IGSB +0.05% DG -2.04% DLR +0.3% FTCS -0.73% SPYV -0.54% EMB -0.18% INTU +0.47% CAT -0.74% FDIS +0.51% VRP -0.39% AR +4.08%

Investment company Benjamin Edwards Inc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Dollar General Corp, Intuit Inc, sells Valero Energy Corp, iShares MBS ETF, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Benjamin Edwards Inc. As of 2020Q3, Benjamin Edwards Inc owns 321 stocks with a total value of $114 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BENJAMIN EDWARDS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/benjamin+edwards+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BENJAMIN EDWARDS INC
  1. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 67,334 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.61%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 29,914 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.26%
  3. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 35,385 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.38%
  4. NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 32,908 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.42%
  5. iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 60,171 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 133.71%
New Purchase: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

Benjamin Edwards Inc initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.76 and $113.69, with an estimated average price of $111.2. The stock is now traded at around $113.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 15,790 shares as of .

New Purchase: Intuit Inc (INTU)

Benjamin Edwards Inc initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $354.18, with an estimated average price of $313.06. The stock is now traded at around $358.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 2,071 shares as of .

New Purchase: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Benjamin Edwards Inc initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.73 and $153.87, with an estimated average price of $140.4. The stock is now traded at around $171.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 4,415 shares as of .

New Purchase: FIDELITY COV TRS (FDIS)

Benjamin Edwards Inc initiated holding in FIDELITY COV TRS. The purchase prices were between $52.79 and $65.68, with an estimated average price of $59.42. The stock is now traded at around $65.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 10,092 shares as of .

New Purchase: INVESCO EXCH TRDII (VRP)

Benjamin Edwards Inc initiated holding in INVESCO EXCH TRDII. The purchase prices were between $23.57 and $25.06, with an estimated average price of $24.5. The stock is now traded at around $25.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 19,538 shares as of .

New Purchase: Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE)

Benjamin Edwards Inc initiated holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.89 and $177.55, with an estimated average price of $166.94. The stock is now traded at around $165.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 2,683 shares as of .

Added: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

Benjamin Edwards Inc added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 133.71%. The purchase prices were between $34.54 and $36.7, with an estimated average price of $35.97. The stock is now traded at around $37.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 60,171 shares as of .

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Benjamin Edwards Inc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 27.61%. The purchase prices were between $54.31 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 67,334 shares as of .

Added: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Benjamin Edwards Inc added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 145.14%. The purchase prices were between $186.46 and $209.8, with an estimated average price of $196.56. The stock is now traded at around $208.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 5,746 shares as of .

Added: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)

Benjamin Edwards Inc added to a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 288.42%. The purchase prices were between $139.19 and $161.1, with an estimated average price of $149.76. The stock is now traded at around $142.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 5,302 shares as of .

Added: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

Benjamin Edwards Inc added to a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 333.15%. The purchase prices were between $58.76 and $66.41, with an estimated average price of $62.47. The stock is now traded at around $66.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 10,898 shares as of .

Added: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPYV)

Benjamin Edwards Inc added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 50.39%. The purchase prices were between $28.64 and $31.68, with an estimated average price of $30.38. The stock is now traded at around $33.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 50,375 shares as of .

Sold Out: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)

Benjamin Edwards Inc sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $43.32 and $59.69, with an estimated average price of $52.42.

Sold Out: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)

Benjamin Edwards Inc sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $159.8 and $185.44, with an estimated average price of $175.44.

Sold Out: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Benjamin Edwards Inc sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $34.67 and $43.16, with an estimated average price of $39.11.

Sold Out: Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)

Benjamin Edwards Inc sold out a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $85.04 and $98.3, with an estimated average price of $90.4.

Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Benjamin Edwards Inc sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $161.12 and $171.57, with an estimated average price of $165.77.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (TLH)

Benjamin Edwards Inc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $164.87 and $172.33, with an estimated average price of $168.14.

Reduced: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

Benjamin Edwards Inc reduced to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 98.58%. The sale prices were between $110.22 and $110.82, with an estimated average price of $110.58. The stock is now traded at around $110.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.35%. Benjamin Edwards Inc still held 343 shares as of .



