Benjamin Edwards Inc Buys iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Sells Valero Energy Corp, iShares MBS ETF, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T

Investment company Benjamin Edwards Inc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Dollar General Corp, Intuit Inc, sells Valero Energy Corp, iShares MBS ETF, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Benjamin Edwards Inc. As of 2020Q3, Benjamin Edwards Inc owns 321 stocks with a total value of $114 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EMB, INTU, CAT, FDIS, VRP, ARE, FCPT, PSA, ADC, JBSS, FAST, NEM, SLQD, FXZ, QTEC, HUBB, MSI, BAC, WORK, FXN, TWLO, VIGI, NSC, TSM, AMAT, ADI, HUYA, GRIF, SE, FLJP, JETS, NFLX,

PFF, IGSB, DG, DLR, FTCS, SPYV, IAU, CMCSA, HLI, MSFT, ARKK, PEP, WEC, SLV, ACN, D, LMBS, KMB, XLC, SLYV, XLK, FIS, FIXD, SBUX, LLY, FTA, ABT, HYLS, CCI, NKE, HYG, TEL, UL, OGE, AXP, VNQ, NOC, UNH, PEG, JPM, LMT, HON, MRK, PPG, ICE, FDN, IUSV, KO, PSTG, FTC, ROKU, FTSM, USB, TDOC, IBM, TREE, FBT, FDL, SPOT, VBR, FEP, FEM, PD, SCHH, SLYG, VOE, GBCI, CSCO, SCHF, PHB, BNDX, PRLB, QTS, JNK, SCHE, SCHR, TWOU, RDVY, CRSP, SSYS, BLK, BMY, DUK, EDIT, ENB, FXD, EMLP, TDIV, LOW, NTLA, IRDM, IRM, EWQ, IJR, VOT, VBK, V, WM, EWT, Reduced Positions: MBB, SCHO, AGG, AAPL, LQD, MA, PFE, FPE, FVD, TSCO, JLS, OKE, SPYG, SHW, WSO, XLY, VCSH, IGIB, VCIT, PGX, NEE, RSG, PAYX, MDYG, DE, FXL, KMI, STOR, VFC, MDT, APD, COLD, BAH, QQEW, FDT, AJG, ITW, WMB, XEL, LANC, MKC, MCD, PGR, QCOM, TSLX, STE, AMLP, ADP, CL, CBSH, XOM, FXR, GILD, ILMN, INTC, IUSG, VOD, WDFC, DON, USMV, MAIN, PBCT, O, SNA, SQ, TSLA, T, ATR, CASY, DIS, ETRN, FDD, XLNX, JQC, PSX, SR, BANX, TER, TRI, MMM, VCLT, BABA, CLLS, CVX, ASHR, FXH, FYX, FTSL, VTA, NVTA, EWC, IVV, IEF, SHY, IBB, IGF, MUB, Z, ITA, IHI, ENZL, AMJ, LULU, NSTG, PINS, PG, SPY, XHE, KRE, SCHW, XLB, XLV, XLP, XLI, XLU, MCRB, SPLK, SMB, VPL,

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 67,334 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.61% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 29,914 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.26% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 35,385 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.38% NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 32,908 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.42% iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 60,171 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 133.71%

Benjamin Edwards Inc initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.76 and $113.69, with an estimated average price of $111.2. The stock is now traded at around $113.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 15,790 shares as of .

Benjamin Edwards Inc initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $354.18, with an estimated average price of $313.06. The stock is now traded at around $358.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 2,071 shares as of .

Benjamin Edwards Inc initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.73 and $153.87, with an estimated average price of $140.4. The stock is now traded at around $171.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 4,415 shares as of .

Benjamin Edwards Inc initiated holding in FIDELITY COV TRS. The purchase prices were between $52.79 and $65.68, with an estimated average price of $59.42. The stock is now traded at around $65.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 10,092 shares as of .

Benjamin Edwards Inc initiated holding in INVESCO EXCH TRDII. The purchase prices were between $23.57 and $25.06, with an estimated average price of $24.5. The stock is now traded at around $25.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 19,538 shares as of .

Benjamin Edwards Inc initiated holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.89 and $177.55, with an estimated average price of $166.94. The stock is now traded at around $165.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 2,683 shares as of .

Benjamin Edwards Inc added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 133.71%. The purchase prices were between $34.54 and $36.7, with an estimated average price of $35.97. The stock is now traded at around $37.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 60,171 shares as of .

Benjamin Edwards Inc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 27.61%. The purchase prices were between $54.31 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 67,334 shares as of .

Benjamin Edwards Inc added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 145.14%. The purchase prices were between $186.46 and $209.8, with an estimated average price of $196.56. The stock is now traded at around $208.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 5,746 shares as of .

Benjamin Edwards Inc added to a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 288.42%. The purchase prices were between $139.19 and $161.1, with an estimated average price of $149.76. The stock is now traded at around $142.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 5,302 shares as of .

Benjamin Edwards Inc added to a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 333.15%. The purchase prices were between $58.76 and $66.41, with an estimated average price of $62.47. The stock is now traded at around $66.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 10,898 shares as of .

Benjamin Edwards Inc added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 50.39%. The purchase prices were between $28.64 and $31.68, with an estimated average price of $30.38. The stock is now traded at around $33.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 50,375 shares as of .

Benjamin Edwards Inc sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $43.32 and $59.69, with an estimated average price of $52.42.

Benjamin Edwards Inc sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $159.8 and $185.44, with an estimated average price of $175.44.

Benjamin Edwards Inc sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $34.67 and $43.16, with an estimated average price of $39.11.

Benjamin Edwards Inc sold out a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $85.04 and $98.3, with an estimated average price of $90.4.

Benjamin Edwards Inc sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $161.12 and $171.57, with an estimated average price of $165.77.

Benjamin Edwards Inc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $164.87 and $172.33, with an estimated average price of $168.14.

Benjamin Edwards Inc reduced to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 98.58%. The sale prices were between $110.22 and $110.82, with an estimated average price of $110.58. The stock is now traded at around $110.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.35%. Benjamin Edwards Inc still held 343 shares as of .