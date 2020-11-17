Steel Canyon Capital, LLC Buys Wells Fargo, Change Healthcare Inc, Liberty SiriusXM Group, Sells Accenture PLC, Moody's Corporation, PG&E Corp

Investment company Steel Canyon Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Wells Fargo, Change Healthcare Inc, Liberty SiriusXM Group, Asbury Automotive Group Inc, U.S. Bancorp, sells Accenture PLC, Moody's Corporation, PG&E Corp, Charter Communications Inc, Grupo Televisa SAB during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Steel Canyon Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Steel Canyon Capital, LLC owns 21 stocks with a total value of $82 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: CHNG,
- Added Positions: WFC, LSXMK, ABG, USB, ACGL, RNR, V, BAC,
- Reduced Positions: ACN, MCO, PCG, CHTR, TV, ORLY, LBTYK, PGR, AAT, AON, LBTYA, AN,
For the details of Steel Canyon Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/steel+canyon+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) - 347,060 shares, 14.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.34%
- Aon PLC (AON) - 41,350 shares, 10.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.18%
- Visa Inc (V) - 42,068 shares, 10.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.01%
- Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) - 262,574 shares, 9.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.42%
- Progressive Corp (PGR) - 75,956 shares, 8.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.68%
Steel Canyon Capital, LLC initiated holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $10 and $14.95, with an estimated average price of $12.7. The stock is now traded at around $16.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.26%. The holding were 184,069 shares as of .Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Steel Canyon Capital, LLC added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 258.78%. The purchase prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66. The stock is now traded at around $25.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.87%. The holding were 235,038 shares as of .Added: Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK)
Steel Canyon Capital, LLC added to a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group by 22.34%. The purchase prices were between $32.05 and $37.01, with an estimated average price of $34.97. The stock is now traded at around $42.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 347,060 shares as of .Added: Asbury Automotive Group Inc (ABG)
Steel Canyon Capital, LLC added to a holding in Asbury Automotive Group Inc by 105.97%. The purchase prices were between $75.35 and $110.82, with an estimated average price of $100.73. The stock is now traded at around $125.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 37,978 shares as of .Added: U.S. Bancorp (USB)
Steel Canyon Capital, LLC added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 81.24%. The purchase prices were between $34.22 and $38.31, with an estimated average price of $36.61. The stock is now traded at around $44.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 39,551 shares as of .
