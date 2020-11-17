  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Shen Neil Nanpeng Buys Molecular Data Inc, Sells Zoom Video Communications Inc, Square Inc, Guardant Health Inc

November 17, 2020 | About: MKD -0.5% SQ +4.88% GH +2.05%

N/a, K3, based Investment company Shen Neil Nanpeng (Current Portfolio) buys Molecular Data Inc, sells Zoom Video Communications Inc, Square Inc, Guardant Health Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shen Neil Nanpeng. As of 2020Q3, Shen Neil Nanpeng owns 3 stocks with a total value of $58 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  • New Purchases: MKD,
  • Reduced Positions: ZM,
  • Sold Out: SQ, GH,

For the details of SHEN NEIL NANPENG's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/shen+neil+nanpeng/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SHEN NEIL NANPENG
  1. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO) - 1,696,197 shares, 87.37% of the total portfolio.
  2. Molecular Data Inc (MKD) - 4,935,115 shares, 10.70% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) - 2,378 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 87.99%
  4. Square Inc (SQ) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
  5. Guardant Health Inc (GH) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
New Purchase: Molecular Data Inc (MKD)

Shen Neil Nanpeng initiated holding in Molecular Data Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.11 and $3.35, with an estimated average price of $1.82. The stock is now traded at around $1.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.7%. The holding were 4,935,115 shares as of .

Sold Out: Square Inc (SQ)

Shen Neil Nanpeng sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $113.39 and $166.66, with an estimated average price of $140.85.

Sold Out: Guardant Health Inc (GH)

Shen Neil Nanpeng sold out a holding in Guardant Health Inc. The sale prices were between $80.32 and $111.8, with an estimated average price of $91.35.



Here is the complete portfolio of SHEN NEIL NANPENG. Also check out:

1. SHEN NEIL NANPENG's Undervalued Stocks
2. SHEN NEIL NANPENG's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SHEN NEIL NANPENG's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SHEN NEIL NANPENG keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)