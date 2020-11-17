Shen Neil Nanpeng Buys Molecular Data Inc, Sells Zoom Video Communications Inc, Square Inc, Guardant Health Inc

N/a, K3, based Investment company Shen Neil Nanpeng (Current Portfolio) buys Molecular Data Inc, sells Zoom Video Communications Inc, Square Inc, Guardant Health Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shen Neil Nanpeng. As of 2020Q3, Shen Neil Nanpeng owns 3 stocks with a total value of $58 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MKD,

MKD, Reduced Positions: ZM,

ZM, Sold Out: SQ, GH,

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO) - 1,696,197 shares, 87.37% of the total portfolio. Molecular Data Inc (MKD) - 4,935,115 shares, 10.70% of the total portfolio. New Position Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) - 2,378 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 87.99% Square Inc (SQ) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000% Guardant Health Inc (GH) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Shen Neil Nanpeng initiated holding in Molecular Data Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.11 and $3.35, with an estimated average price of $1.82. The stock is now traded at around $1.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.7%. The holding were 4,935,115 shares as of .

Shen Neil Nanpeng sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $113.39 and $166.66, with an estimated average price of $140.85.

Shen Neil Nanpeng sold out a holding in Guardant Health Inc. The sale prices were between $80.32 and $111.8, with an estimated average price of $91.35.