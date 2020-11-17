KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd Buys MSCI Inc, Yum China Holdings Inc, Sea, Sells Advanced Micro Devices Inc, JD.com Inc, Apple Inc

Investment company KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys MSCI Inc, Yum China Holdings Inc, Sea, ACM Research Inc, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc, sells Advanced Micro Devices Inc, JD.com Inc, Apple Inc, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, DouYu International Holdings during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd. As of 2020Q3, KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd owns 12 stocks with a total value of $252 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS) - 732,917 shares, 23.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.00% Sea Ltd (SE) - 314,978 shares, 19.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.92% SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD) - 181,948 shares, 12.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.32% MSCI Inc (MSCI) - 83,787 shares, 11.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 773.24% Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) - 500,000 shares, 10.19% of the total portfolio. New Position

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd initiated holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.67 and $58.29, with an estimated average price of $52.88. The stock is now traded at around $57.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.19%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of .

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd initiated holding in ACM Research Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.97 and $112.29, with an estimated average price of $84.88. The stock is now traded at around $77.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 109,395 shares as of .

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd initiated holding in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.68 and $37.88, with an estimated average price of $34.16. The stock is now traded at around $33.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 248,870 shares as of .

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $256.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 24,090 shares as of .

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd initiated holding in JOYY Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.46 and $94.3, with an estimated average price of $82.08. The stock is now traded at around $100.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 63,563 shares as of .

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd initiated holding in 360 DigiTech Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.66 and $17.72, with an estimated average price of $12.97. The stock is now traded at around $12.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 419,035 shares as of .

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd added to a holding in MSCI Inc by 773.24%. The purchase prices were between $339.25 and $394, with an estimated average price of $362.5. The stock is now traded at around $403.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.5%. The holding were 83,787 shares as of .

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 30.92%. The purchase prices were between $107.12 and $161.8, with an estimated average price of $134.85. The stock is now traded at around $170.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.55%. The holding were 314,978 shares as of .

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd added to a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST by 29.32%. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $176.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 181,948 shares as of .

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd added to a holding in Bilibili Inc by 231.99%. The purchase prices were between $40.1 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $44.29. The stock is now traded at around $50.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 105,967 shares as of .

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $52.34 and $92.18, with an estimated average price of $74.04.

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $60 and $83.21, with an estimated average price of $69.52.

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02.

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd sold out a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The sale prices were between $13.35 and $17.5, with an estimated average price of $15.57.

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd sold out a holding in DouYu International Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.48 and $17.54, with an estimated average price of $14.33.

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8.