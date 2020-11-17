New Generation Advisors Llc Buys Select Interior Concepts Inc, PG&E Corp, Civeo Corp, Sells EPR Properties, BlueLinx Holdings Inc, Intelsat SA

Manchester, MA, based Investment company New Generation Advisors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Select Interior Concepts Inc, PG&E Corp, Civeo Corp, sells EPR Properties, BlueLinx Holdings Inc, Intelsat SA, Battalion Oil Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, New Generation Advisors Llc. As of 2020Q3, New Generation Advisors Llc owns 19 stocks with a total value of $44 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SIC,
- Added Positions: PCG, CVEO, CNR,
- Reduced Positions: BXC, GSAT, AMPY,
- Sold Out: EPRPC.PFD, INTEQ, BATL,
For the details of NEW GENERATION ADVISORS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/new+generation+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) - 2,670,493 shares, 20.53% of the total portfolio.
- Cornerstone Building Brands Inc (CNR) - 605,746 shares, 11.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.21%
- Civeo Corp (CVEO) - 4,563,702 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.58%
- Ambac Financial Group Inc (AMBC) - 226,769 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio.
- Globalstar Inc (GSAT) - 9,126,567 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.93%
New Generation Advisors Llc initiated holding in Select Interior Concepts Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.36 and $7.1, with an estimated average price of $5.35. The stock is now traded at around $7.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.27%. The holding were 269,857 shares as of .Added: PG&E Corp (PCG)
New Generation Advisors Llc added to a holding in PG&E Corp by 39.04%. The purchase prices were between $8.59 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.27. The stock is now traded at around $11.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 283,487 shares as of .Added: Civeo Corp (CVEO)
New Generation Advisors Llc added to a holding in Civeo Corp by 22.58%. The purchase prices were between $0.48 and $1.1, with an estimated average price of $0.74. The stock is now traded at around $1.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 4,563,702 shares as of .Sold Out: EPR Properties (EPRPC.PFD)
New Generation Advisors Llc sold out a holding in EPR Properties. The sale prices were between $17.37 and $20.81, with an estimated average price of $19.13.Sold Out: Intelsat SA (INTEQ)
New Generation Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Intelsat SA. The sale prices were between $0.42 and $0.7, with an estimated average price of $0.56.Sold Out: Battalion Oil Corp (BATL)
New Generation Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Battalion Oil Corp. The sale prices were between $7.22 and $11.09, with an estimated average price of $8.59.
