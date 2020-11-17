Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Buys 1Life Healthcare Inc, BWX Technologies Inc, Tesla Inc, Sells Vanguard Total International Stock, ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD INTL EQUI

Investment company Gryphon Financial Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys 1Life Healthcare Inc, BWX Technologies Inc, Tesla Inc, The Walt Disney Co, United Parcel Service Inc, sells Vanguard Total International Stock, ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, Williams Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC. As of 2020Q3, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC owns 149 stocks with a total value of $338 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ONEM, BWXT, TSLA, DIS, UPS, TGT, UNP, MDT, MMM, MCD, DISH, CVS, BMY, IMMU, LHX, BKNG, QCOM, DUK, BAC, AMGN, HON, TRV, SCHW,

ONEM, BWXT, TSLA, DIS, UPS, TGT, UNP, MDT, MMM, MCD, DISH, CVS, BMY, IMMU, LHX, BKNG, QCOM, DUK, BAC, AMGN, HON, TRV, SCHW, Added Positions: EEM, SPY, AON, WFC, PEP, MA, CSCO, T, INTC, ZTS, ILMN, WMT, WM, LMT, D, EL, C, TMO, IWF, ANTM, NFLX, NEE, AMT, LYB, CME, AEP, UNH, HLT, SNAP, IYH, DVY, VZ, PFE, JPM, HBAN, XOM, F, AEO, VRTX, KO, IWS, DBI, ITOT, GE, LBRDK, GOOG, AAL, HD, INTU, SIX, MRK, PPG,

EEM, SPY, AON, WFC, PEP, MA, CSCO, T, INTC, ZTS, ILMN, WMT, WM, LMT, D, EL, C, TMO, IWF, ANTM, NFLX, NEE, AMT, LYB, CME, AEP, UNH, HLT, SNAP, IYH, DVY, VZ, PFE, JPM, HBAN, XOM, F, AEO, VRTX, KO, IWS, DBI, ITOT, GE, LBRDK, GOOG, AAL, HD, INTU, SIX, MRK, PPG, Reduced Positions: VXUS, EFA, VEU, IVV, IXUS, PG, GOOGL, EPD, ABT, AMZN, KMI, MSFT, QQQ, NVDA, NKE, PAA, ET, ADBE, IYW, BRK.B, PYPL, MELI, GLIBA, GM, MRO, ALGN, GS,

VXUS, EFA, VEU, IVV, IXUS, PG, GOOGL, EPD, ABT, AMZN, KMI, MSFT, QQQ, NVDA, NKE, PAA, ET, ADBE, IYW, BRK.B, PYPL, MELI, GLIBA, GM, MRO, ALGN, GS, Sold Out: WMB, MMP, ENB, XLE, IBB, IEFA, TROW, RING,

ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 244,976 shares, 24.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.72% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 183,394 shares, 9.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12% Discovery Inc (DISCK) - 1,337,552 shares, 7.75% of the total portfolio. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 95,699 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.25% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 112,960 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56%

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in 1Life Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $31.63. The stock is now traded at around $33.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 44,491 shares as of .

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in BWX Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $59.25, with an estimated average price of $56.12. The stock is now traded at around $56.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,719 shares as of .

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91. The stock is now traded at around $144.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,145 shares as of .

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $441.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 980 shares as of .

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.76 and $168.9, with an estimated average price of $145.35. The stock is now traded at around $168.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,001 shares as of .

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $117.7 and $157.42, with an estimated average price of $137.09. The stock is now traded at around $163.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,143 shares as of .

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC added to a holding in Aon PLC by 42.37%. The purchase prices were between $190.17 and $209.73, with an estimated average price of $199.63. The stock is now traded at around $207.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,207 shares as of .

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 62.83%. The purchase prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66. The stock is now traded at around $25.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 29,887 shares as of .

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 58.78%. The purchase prices were between $131 and $143.29, with an estimated average price of $136.01. The stock is now traded at around $145.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,471 shares as of .

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 34.95%. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $45.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,823 shares as of .

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 59.06%. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58. The stock is now traded at around $41.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,645 shares as of .

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 41.32%. The purchase prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59. The stock is now traded at around $29.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 17,290 shares as of .

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC sold out a holding in Williams Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $18.27 and $22.34, with an estimated average price of $20.34.

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC sold out a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $33.75 and $43.33, with an estimated average price of $39.61.

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC sold out a holding in Enbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $29.2 and $33.98, with an estimated average price of $31.46.

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $29.95 and $38.58, with an estimated average price of $35.52.

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC sold out a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $126.88 and $145.8, with an estimated average price of $135.61.

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $57.43 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $60.32.