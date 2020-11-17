Oribel Capital Management, LP Buys Qualcomm Inc, Xilinx Inc, Teradyne Inc, Sells INVESCO EXCHG TRAD, Amazon.com Inc, IHS Markit

Investment company Oribel Capital Management, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Qualcomm Inc, Xilinx Inc, Teradyne Inc, SPDR SERIES TRUST, The Walt Disney Co, sells INVESCO EXCHG TRAD, Amazon.com Inc, IHS Markit, Texas Instruments Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oribel Capital Management, LP. As of 2020Q3, Oribel Capital Management, LP owns 98 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: XLNX, TER, KRE, JETS, ECL, TRU, FB, PLAN, FOUR, EXPE, BKNG, SHOP, COUP, MTCH, SE, WBT, VRSK, CRM, NCNO,

XLNX, TER, KRE, JETS, ECL, TRU, FB, PLAN, FOUR, EXPE, BKNG, SHOP, COUP, MTCH, SE, WBT, VRSK, CRM, NCNO, Added Positions: QCOM, DIS, SNPS, ADI, V, YNDX, TMUS, ATVI, FISV, MSFT, GDDY, DISH, UBER, SBAC, CMCSA, LYFT, SNE, WEX, JKHY, EFX, BBY,

QCOM, DIS, SNPS, ADI, V, YNDX, TMUS, ATVI, FISV, MSFT, GDDY, DISH, UBER, SBAC, CMCSA, LYFT, SNE, WEX, JKHY, EFX, BBY, Reduced Positions: AMZN, INFO, TXN, PYPL, AZPN, CHTR, BFAM, ADSK, CDNS, FIS, BABA, CDW, JD, WMT, APH, TRI, GPN, MELI, AAPL, CSGP, VRSN, NXPI, INTU, ADBE, NVDA, CTAS, MSCI, JBL, IQV, CDK, TRMB, GOOGL, CDAY, ZNGA, EQIX,

AMZN, INFO, TXN, PYPL, AZPN, CHTR, BFAM, ADSK, CDNS, FIS, BABA, CDW, JD, WMT, APH, TRI, GPN, MELI, AAPL, CSGP, VRSN, NXPI, INTU, ADBE, NVDA, CTAS, MSCI, JBL, IQV, CDK, TRMB, GOOGL, CDAY, ZNGA, EQIX, Sold Out: RSP, MXIM, MSI, FLT, PPD, NOW, ATUS,

For the details of Oribel Capital Management, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oribel+capital+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Visa Inc (V) - 749,400 shares, 14.79% of the total portfolio. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 280,600 shares, 8.14% of the total portfolio. T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 381,400 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.13% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 193,900 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.57% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,005 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.06%

Oribel Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Xilinx Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.27 and $111.87, with an estimated average price of $102.54. The stock is now traded at around $130.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 172,800 shares as of .

Oribel Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Teradyne Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.92 and $91.98, with an estimated average price of $84.71. The stock is now traded at around $105.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 213,800 shares as of .

Oribel Capital Management, LP initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $33.9 and $41.18, with an estimated average price of $37.71. The stock is now traded at around $48.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 445,600 shares as of .

Oribel Capital Management, LP initiated holding in ETF SER SOLUTIONS. The purchase prices were between $15.44 and $18.89, with an estimated average price of $16.98. The stock is now traded at around $20.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 776,600 shares as of .

Oribel Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Ecolab Inc. The purchase prices were between $184.41 and $212.04, with an estimated average price of $199.92. The stock is now traded at around $212.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 64,900 shares as of .

Oribel Capital Management, LP initiated holding in TransUnion. The purchase prices were between $80.25 and $92.25, with an estimated average price of $86.33. The stock is now traded at around $95.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 104,800 shares as of .

Oribel Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 414.56%. The purchase prices were between $88.89 and $123.18, with an estimated average price of $106.72. The stock is now traded at around $148.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 215,600 shares as of .

Oribel Capital Management, LP added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 484.19%. The purchase prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91. The stock is now traded at around $144.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 136,700 shares as of .

Oribel Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Synopsys Inc by 1380.56%. The purchase prices were between $191.04 and $229.36, with an estimated average price of $203.58. The stock is now traded at around $221.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 53,300 shares as of .

Oribel Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 124.00%. The purchase prices were between $111.94 and $124.5, with an estimated average price of $117.13. The stock is now traded at around $135.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 72,800 shares as of .

Oribel Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Visa Inc by 60.81%. The purchase prices were between $189.02 and $216.48, with an estimated average price of $199.76. The stock is now traded at around $210.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 63,200 shares as of .

Oribel Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Yandex NV by 96.06%. The purchase prices were between $49.49 and $68.23, with an estimated average price of $59.52. The stock is now traded at around $61.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 134,300 shares as of .

Oribel Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in INVESCO EXCHG TRAD. The sale prices were between $100.38 and $113.96, with an estimated average price of $107.89.

Oribel Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. The sale prices were between $59.69 and $71.37, with an estimated average price of $67.58.

Oribel Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Motorola Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $128.42 and $158.18, with an estimated average price of $146.

Oribel Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $230.57 and $265.79, with an estimated average price of $247.07.

Oribel Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in PPD Inc. The sale prices were between $26.62 and $36.99, with an estimated average price of $31.62.

Oribel Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $401.87 and $499.69, with an estimated average price of $446.12.