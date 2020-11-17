Solel Partners LP Buys Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV, Uber Technologies Inc, PG&E Corp, Sells Ambev SA, Valvoline Inc, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc

Investment company Solel Partners LP (Current Portfolio) buys Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV, Uber Technologies Inc, PG&E Corp, Wyndham Destinations Inc, Universal Health Services Inc, sells Ambev SA, Valvoline Inc, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc, HCA Healthcare Inc, Red Rock Resorts Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Solel Partners LP. As of 2020Q3, Solel Partners LP owns 14 stocks with a total value of $312 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV (FMX) - 890,074 shares, 16.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 222.99% Cigna Corp (CI) - 249,500 shares, 13.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.25% Universal Health Services Inc (UHS) - 320,400 shares, 10.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.22% PG&E Corp (PCG) - 3,509,013 shares, 10.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 85.84% Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH) - 572,162 shares, 9.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.14%

Solel Partners LP initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.42 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $32.98. The stock is now traded at around $48.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.04%. The holding were 431,000 shares as of .

Solel Partners LP initiated holding in Aramark. The purchase prices were between $20.77 and $28.96, with an estimated average price of $24.7. The stock is now traded at around $34.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of .

Solel Partners LP added to a holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV by 222.99%. The purchase prices were between $54.32 and $62.48, with an estimated average price of $58.41. The stock is now traded at around $73.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.07%. The holding were 890,074 shares as of .

Solel Partners LP added to a holding in PG&E Corp by 85.84%. The purchase prices were between $8.59 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.27. The stock is now traded at around $11.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.88%. The holding were 3,509,013 shares as of .

Solel Partners LP added to a holding in Wyndham Destinations Inc by 84.93%. The purchase prices were between $26.29 and $34.14, with an estimated average price of $29.86. The stock is now traded at around $43.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.63%. The holding were 801,658 shares as of .

Solel Partners LP added to a holding in Universal Health Services Inc by 33.22%. The purchase prices were between $88.61 and $122.03, with an estimated average price of $106.86. The stock is now traded at around $133.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 320,400 shares as of .

Solel Partners LP sold out a holding in Valvoline Inc. The sale prices were between $19 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $20.63.

Solel Partners LP sold out a holding in Red Rock Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $9.98 and $18.42, with an estimated average price of $14.54.