Snow Lake Capital (HK) Ltd Buys Chindata Group Holdings

Investment company Snow Lake Capital (HK) Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Chindata Group Holdings during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Snow Lake Capital (HK) Ltd. As of 2020Q3, Snow Lake Capital (HK) Ltd owns 2 stocks with a total value of $88 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
For the details of Snow Lake Capital (HK) Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/snow+lake+capital+%28hk%29+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Snow Lake Capital (HK) Ltd
- I-MAB (IMAB) - 1,190,737 shares, 63.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.09%
- Chindata Group Holdings Ltd (CD) - 2,000,000 shares, 36.69% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 1 Warning Sign with CD. Click here to check it out.
- CD 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of CD
- Peter Lynch Chart of CD
Snow Lake Capital (HK) Ltd initiated holding in Chindata Group Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.23 and $16.23, with an estimated average price of $16.23. The stock is now traded at around $16.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 36.69%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of .
Here is the complete portfolio of Snow Lake Capital (HK) Ltd. Also check out:
1. Snow Lake Capital (HK) Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Snow Lake Capital (HK) Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Snow Lake Capital (HK) Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Snow Lake Capital (HK) Ltd keeps buying