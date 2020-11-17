Snow Lake Capital (HK) Ltd Buys Chindata Group Holdings

Investment company Snow Lake Capital (HK) Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Chindata Group Holdings during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Snow Lake Capital (HK) Ltd. As of 2020Q3, Snow Lake Capital (HK) Ltd owns 2 stocks with a total value of $88 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CD,

CD, Reduced Positions: IMAB,

I-MAB (IMAB) - 1,190,737 shares, 63.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.09% Chindata Group Holdings Ltd (CD) - 2,000,000 shares, 36.69% of the total portfolio. New Position

Snow Lake Capital (HK) Ltd initiated holding in Chindata Group Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.23 and $16.23, with an estimated average price of $16.23. The stock is now traded at around $16.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 36.69%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of .