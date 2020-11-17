Principle Wealth Partners LLC Buys Raytheon Technologies Corp, ARK ETF TR, SPDR GOLD TRUST, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T

Investment company Principle Wealth Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Raytheon Technologies Corp, ARK ETF TR, SPDR GOLD TRUST, Moderna Inc, Nuveen Municipal High Income Opp Fund, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Eversource Energy, AbbVie Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Principle Wealth Partners LLC. As of 2020Q3, Principle Wealth Partners LLC owns 150 stocks with a total value of $357 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: NMZ,

NMZ, Added Positions: RTX, ARKK, GLD, MRNA, IVW, PFF, CARR, JPM, AMT, COST, ARKG, IBB, XLV, XLF, BX, NFLX, PYPL, CRM, ADBE, TJX,

RTX, ARKK, GLD, MRNA, IVW, PFF, CARR, JPM, AMT, COST, ARKG, IBB, XLV, XLF, BX, NFLX, PYPL, CRM, ADBE, TJX, Reduced Positions: VIG, VUG, BRK.B, SCHD, VOOG, LMBS, VIGI, AAPL, VYM, PRF, GOOGL, IBM, T, DOW, GE, XOM, FB, VFH, IVV, BA, MSFT, PFE, NOBL, VTI, PEP, TSLA, VZ, RSP, WFC, CSCO, GS, FPE, QQQ, CVS, VHT, CVX, KO, UPS, TMO, VYMI, BLK, SBUX, SPY, CTVA, AEP, PG, MO, PM, DNKN, NAVI, MSA, LUMN, LMT, ITA, IJH, HON, SO, BMY, MMM, CME, UNP, TXN, CMCSA, SPGI, PNC, INTU,

VIG, VUG, BRK.B, SCHD, VOOG, LMBS, VIGI, AAPL, VYM, PRF, GOOGL, IBM, T, DOW, GE, XOM, FB, VFH, IVV, BA, MSFT, PFE, NOBL, VTI, PEP, TSLA, VZ, RSP, WFC, CSCO, GS, FPE, QQQ, CVS, VHT, CVX, KO, UPS, TMO, VYMI, BLK, SBUX, SPY, CTVA, AEP, PG, MO, PM, DNKN, NAVI, MSA, LUMN, LMT, ITA, IJH, HON, SO, BMY, MMM, CME, UNP, TXN, CMCSA, SPGI, PNC, INTU, Sold Out: VB, ES, ABBV, ALXN, ADI, ADP, MGM, O, CG, IWD, VOX, BWA, VIAC, C, CCI, DUK, ITW, MTB, MDT, STX, HASI, XLY, DTE, FAST, ICE, IRM, RJF, TRV, SWK, UMPQ, VAR, ANTM, CODI, HTGC, BGS, SBRA, NEEPP, NEEPP, OTIS, IPKW, PGX, VNQ, ADSK, BSX, CI, NNN, ED, D, EOG, ECL, EPD, PACW, GIS, GSK, LAMR, MMC, MCO, FIZZ, OKE, PAYX, PSA, QCOM, TSM, UN, UNM, WM, WMB, YUM, KMI, ZTS, ALLY, BABA, SHOP, ZM, ARKW, DVY, IWV, MUB, VOO, VT, VV, XLE, APD, LNT, AWR, AIV, CNI, CHD, DE, DRE, GILD, LHX, PEAK, HSY, MKC, NTCT, NVO, PPL, RMD, RIO, SCI, UL, WMT, WBS, HEES, BIP, AVGO, CBOE, TRGP, CC, FTV, YUMC, DIA, FLRN, IXN, IYJ, MUNI, PPA, SHY, SPSB, XT, CB, AIG, BAX, BECN, KMX, CAT, CNC, CHL, CLX, CTSH, STZ, INGR, DRI, DVA, DXCM, DEO, DLTR, EMN, EQR, FDX, F, HIG, HRL, INFO, IP, ISRG, KB, KR, LEG, MMP, MGA, NVS, NUAN, OGE, OMC, IX, BKNG, PRU, PEG, ROK, SNY, SWM, SRCL, TRI, TOT, TM, WBA, ZBH, EBAY, SMFG, ET, PAC, RDS.B, GAIN, BUD, STK, PLOW, HYI, UI, PANW, VEEV, RUN, RACE, SQ, TTD, SPOT, BND, DXJ, FIW, HEDJ, IAK, IJJ, IJK, IJT, IVE, IWB, IWM, IWP, IWR, IYC, MDY, MGC, PHO, SCHH, SCHX, SPLV, SUB, VDE, VGSH, VO, XLK, A, ATR, WTRG, ASH, BP, BIDU, CHRW, COF, CASY, CHH, COLM, DXC, CVA, DHI, XRAY, DPZ, DOV, EV, EW, EMR, EL, RHP, HPQ, HUM, JJSF, KEY, MET, MORN, NVDA, NGG, ORLY, PKG, PBCT, RF, RHI, WRK, RCL, SNA, TIF, OLED, UHT, VFC, VOD, BDJ, BTZ, DAL, VMW, CIM, ARR, VRSK, CHTR, LIQT, SIX, GM, MPC, RPAI, KEYS, AVNS, APHA, PJT, HPE, FCPT, VVV, CRSP, IIPR, BHF, CNTTQ, SPCE, BTAI, DELL, BYND, UBER, WORK, CRNC, BIPC, BIL, BKLN, EFA, FDN, FHLC, GOVT, IEFA, IEMG, IWO, KRE, MJ, OEF, SCHM, SIL, SKYY, SOXX, USHY, VAW, VBR, VCIT, VDC, VEA, VIS, VMBS, VWO, VXUS, XLC, XLRE, XLU,

For the details of Principle Wealth Partners LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/principle+wealth+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Omega Flex Inc (OFLX) - 406,145 shares, 17.82% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 248,189 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22% VANGUARD SPECIALIZ (VIG) - 215,227 shares, 7.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.93% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VUG) - 113,452 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.48% Amgen Inc (AMGN) - 57,877 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio.

Principle Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opp Fund. The purchase prices were between $13.19 and $13.74, with an estimated average price of $13.47. The stock is now traded at around $13.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of .

Principle Wealth Partners LLC added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 73.21%. The purchase prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. The stock is now traded at around $68.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 54,672 shares as of .

Principle Wealth Partners LLC added to a holding in ARK ETF TR by 29.99%. The purchase prices were between $73.5 and $97.21, with an estimated average price of $85.6. The stock is now traded at around $101.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 35,688 shares as of .

Principle Wealth Partners LLC added to a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST by 403.92%. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $176.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,799 shares as of .

Principle Wealth Partners LLC added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 220.00%. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $94.85, with an estimated average price of $69.45. The stock is now traded at around $93.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,200 shares as of .

Principle Wealth Partners LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 50.78%. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $56.48. The stock is now traded at around $61.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,458 shares as of .

Principle Wealth Partners LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 44.83%. The purchase prices were between $34.54 and $36.7, with an estimated average price of $35.97. The stock is now traded at around $37.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,688 shares as of .

Principle Wealth Partners LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $143.34 and $162.04, with an estimated average price of $153.52.

Principle Wealth Partners LLC sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18.

Principle Wealth Partners LLC sold out a holding in Eversource Energy. The sale prices were between $78.02 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $85.6.

Principle Wealth Partners LLC sold out a holding in The Carlyle Group Inc. The sale prices were between $23.57 and $29.61, with an estimated average price of $26.97.

Principle Wealth Partners LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS. The sale prices were between $94.91 and $111.18, with an estimated average price of $101.5.

Principle Wealth Partners LLC sold out a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $100.51 and $116.57, with an estimated average price of $108.03.