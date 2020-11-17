TCI Fund Management Ltd Buys Visa Inc, Boston Properties Inc, Vornado Realty Trust, Sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Univar Solutions Inc, Mastercard Inc

Investment company TCI Fund Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Visa Inc, Boston Properties Inc, Vornado Realty Trust, sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Univar Solutions Inc, Mastercard Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Adobe Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TCI Fund Management Ltd. As of 2020Q3, TCI Fund Management Ltd owns 13 stocks with a total value of $27.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of TCI Fund Management Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tci+fund+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 10,410,705 shares, 23.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,953,720 shares, 15.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02% Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) - 11,172,077 shares, 12.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 14,314,499 shares, 10.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.98% Visa Inc (V) - 14,057,890 shares, 10.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.34%

TCI Fund Management Ltd added to a holding in Visa Inc by 25.34%. The purchase prices were between $189.02 and $216.48, with an estimated average price of $199.76. The stock is now traded at around $210.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 14,057,890 shares as of .

TCI Fund Management Ltd added to a holding in Boston Properties Inc by 236.76%. The purchase prices were between $79 and $93.18, with an estimated average price of $87.35. The stock is now traded at around $98.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 5,186,802 shares as of .

TCI Fund Management Ltd added to a holding in Vornado Realty Trust by 136.96%. The purchase prices were between $32.24 and $38.63, with an estimated average price of $35.68. The stock is now traded at around $41.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 9,926,516 shares as of .

TCI Fund Management Ltd sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9.

TCI Fund Management Ltd sold out a holding in Univar Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $16.08 and $19.13, with an estimated average price of $17.67.

TCI Fund Management Ltd sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $290.18 and $366.12, with an estimated average price of $324.95.

TCI Fund Management Ltd sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $426.29 and $533.8, with an estimated average price of $465.25.

TCI Fund Management Ltd sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $220.96 and $261.35, with an estimated average price of $237.62.