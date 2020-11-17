A.R.T. Advisors, LLC Buys Johnson & Johnson, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc, Equinix Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company A.R.T. Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Johnson & Johnson, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Cigna Corp, sells Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc, Equinix Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, McDonald's Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, A.R.T. Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, A.R.T. Advisors, LLC owns 68 stocks with a total value of $18 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: JNJ, BMY, ALXN, VZ, CI, LOW, VLO, EOG, LEN, HD, EMR, INTU, ETR, NRG, YUM, AAL, PGR, HOG, ANTM, FDX, DRI, NCLH, SMG, AXP, CDNS, SO, LYV, FIS, SYY, FISV, SNPS, AJG, X, CLR, RRC, HTZGQ, IVR, BKD, VEON, WTI, BGCP, RIG, ADMP, HTBX, TRQ,

JNJ, BMY, ALXN, VZ, CI, LOW, VLO, EOG, LEN, HD, EMR, INTU, ETR, NRG, YUM, AAL, PGR, HOG, ANTM, FDX, DRI, NCLH, SMG, AXP, CDNS, SO, LYV, FIS, SYY, FISV, SNPS, AJG, X, CLR, RRC, HTZGQ, IVR, BKD, VEON, WTI, BGCP, RIG, ADMP, HTBX, TRQ, Added Positions: LUMN, SWN, VSTM, MUX,

LUMN, SWN, VSTM, MUX, Reduced Positions: NKE, GS, UNP, DAL, ANSS, COO, PCAR, C, MS, IBN, F, COST, DE, BTG, WLL, DHI, KOS, CHS,

NKE, GS, UNP, DAL, ANSS, COO, PCAR, C, MS, IBN, F, COST, DE, BTG, WLL, DHI, KOS, CHS, Sold Out: GOOG, GOOGL, EQIX, BKNG, MCD, A, V, MDLZ, WDC, LIN, PING, MXIM, SPGI, O, HRB, CTVA, FRT, DIS, INVH, BAC, TER, PLD, TFC, CL, WIX, APD, BA, PNC, AU, AMAT, CMCSA, HR, IBM, PKI, MET, HDB, NDAQ, CE, CVX, ATO, ICE, K, LB, AVB, BIIB, WLTW, CMS, AMT, KSS, ACN, OMC, VMW, RLJ, STT, G, DOV, EQR, RNR, DKS, HON, NI, XLNX, MKC, SBUX, AIG, CIEN, MPW, KRNT, T, BIG, M, ATR, BXP, PYPL, VTR, HPP, JBGS, BK, MAA, UNH, CB, CTAS, DD, FR, PHM, TFX, DHR, PPG, AVY, DPZ, ELS, PEB, APTV, HUM, AMH, CHKP, KRC, MDT, IRBT, AUY, GMED, BKR, CRUS, HIW, VIAV, MTB, MMC, MCO, MYL, PFG, RDS.A, TPH, SWAV, FDS, LPSN, MU, ES, OTIS, FE, IFF, NOC, PAYC, EXR, FLS, JLL, NTRS, PM, CONE, BAND, CNP, MRK, PTC, SLB, WST, ACM, IT, GGB, NVDA, PSTG, AMCR, QRTEA, VER, EGO, SGMS, BBBY, MDP, FEYE, GFI, MRO, SABR, SONO, NOK, LAUR, IVZ, FRO, INFN, GPRO, HOME, HAL, PBF, SBSW, AMC, MIK, CLDR, GE, GES, RF, HMY, SLM, NPTN, NYCB, GT, TEN, SVM, SAND, BBD, CYH, VBIV, MRNS, SIEN, EVH, MEIP, FTI, QEP, AXL, BCRX, DBD, EXTR, SM, MGNI, TTM, COTY, ITUB, GME, PRTY, FOSL, GPOR, IAG, TWO, VET, AMRS, HL, TUP, GOGO, LJPC, MVIS, HIMX, VUZI, AR, SAN, DRRX, LXRX, SNCR, VISL, MGI, MARK, RYAM, BGGSQ, ETM, GERN, ABUS, GNCIQ, AGRX, CIDM, MCHX, PEIX, RIGL, RMTI, YRCW, EMAN, ACOR, WPRT, ACRX, BIOC, MGEN, ZSAN, PTI, NBRV, LCTX, KOPN, TELL, VVUSQ, REED, TNXP, SESN, MTNB, ONDK, HTGM, INUV, ADXS, RGLS,

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 14,102 shares, 11.87% of the total portfolio. New Position Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 17,230 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. New Position Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) - 27,654 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.35% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) - 6,419 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. New Position Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 12,225 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. New Position

A.R.T. Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87. The stock is now traded at around $149.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.87%. The holding were 14,102 shares as of .

A.R.T. Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $63.64, with an estimated average price of $60.17. The stock is now traded at around $64.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.87%. The holding were 17,230 shares as of .

A.R.T. Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.51 and $116.57, with an estimated average price of $108.03. The stock is now traded at around $127.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.15%. The holding were 6,419 shares as of .

A.R.T. Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.94 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $58.09. The stock is now traded at around $60.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.11%. The holding were 12,225 shares as of .

A.R.T. Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $160.5 and $190.5, with an estimated average price of $176.27. The stock is now traded at around $214.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 2,172 shares as of .

A.R.T. Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.02 and $170.49, with an estimated average price of $153.75. The stock is now traded at around $159.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 2,138 shares as of .

A.R.T. Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc by 60.32%. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $11.42, with an estimated average price of $10.39. The stock is now traded at around $10.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 23,920 shares as of .

A.R.T. Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Southwestern Energy Co by 171.23%. The purchase prices were between $2.34 and $3.13, with an estimated average price of $2.66. The stock is now traded at around $3.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 34,373 shares as of .

A.R.T. Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1415.21 and $1728.28, with an estimated average price of $1525.89.

A.R.T. Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87.

A.R.T. Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $701.12 and $799.61, with an estimated average price of $755.97.

A.R.T. Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1638.47 and $1948.73, with an estimated average price of $1757.32.

A.R.T. Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $183.52 and $224.81, with an estimated average price of $205.07.

A.R.T. Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Agilent Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $88.11 and $103.42, with an estimated average price of $96.52.