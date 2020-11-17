  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
A.R.T. Advisors, LLC Buys Johnson & Johnson, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc, Equinix Inc

November 17, 2020 | About: LUMN +0.7% SWN +5.03% JNJ -0.99% BMY -0.28% ALXN -0.09% VZ -0.23% CI -1.6% LOW -1.26% GOOG -0.63% GOOGL -0.7% EQIX -0.17% BK -0.68%

New York, NY, based Investment company A.R.T. Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Johnson & Johnson, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Cigna Corp, sells Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc, Equinix Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, McDonald's Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, A.R.T. Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, A.R.T. Advisors, LLC owns 68 stocks with a total value of $18 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of A.R.T. Advisors, LLC
  1. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 14,102 shares, 11.87% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 17,230 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) - 27,654 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.35%
  4. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) - 6,419 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 12,225 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

A.R.T. Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87. The stock is now traded at around $149.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.87%. The holding were 14,102 shares as of .

New Purchase: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

A.R.T. Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $63.64, with an estimated average price of $60.17. The stock is now traded at around $64.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.87%. The holding were 17,230 shares as of .

New Purchase: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)

A.R.T. Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.51 and $116.57, with an estimated average price of $108.03. The stock is now traded at around $127.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.15%. The holding were 6,419 shares as of .

New Purchase: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

A.R.T. Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.94 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $58.09. The stock is now traded at around $60.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.11%. The holding were 12,225 shares as of .

New Purchase: Cigna Corp (CI)

A.R.T. Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $160.5 and $190.5, with an estimated average price of $176.27. The stock is now traded at around $214.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 2,172 shares as of .

New Purchase: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

A.R.T. Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.02 and $170.49, with an estimated average price of $153.75. The stock is now traded at around $159.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 2,138 shares as of .

Added: Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)

A.R.T. Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc by 60.32%. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $11.42, with an estimated average price of $10.39. The stock is now traded at around $10.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 23,920 shares as of .

Added: Southwestern Energy Co (SWN)

A.R.T. Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Southwestern Energy Co by 171.23%. The purchase prices were between $2.34 and $3.13, with an estimated average price of $2.66. The stock is now traded at around $3.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 34,373 shares as of .

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

A.R.T. Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1415.21 and $1728.28, with an estimated average price of $1525.89.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

A.R.T. Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87.

Sold Out: Equinix Inc (EQIX)

A.R.T. Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $701.12 and $799.61, with an estimated average price of $755.97.

Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

A.R.T. Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1638.47 and $1948.73, with an estimated average price of $1757.32.

Sold Out: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

A.R.T. Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $183.52 and $224.81, with an estimated average price of $205.07.

Sold Out: Agilent Technologies Inc (A)

A.R.T. Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Agilent Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $88.11 and $103.42, with an estimated average price of $96.52.



