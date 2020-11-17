Kiltearn Partners LLP Buys Southwest Airlines Co, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Alleghany Corp, Sells Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Franklin Resources Inc

Edinburgh, X0, based Investment company Kiltearn Partners LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Southwest Airlines Co, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Alleghany Corp, Comcast Corp, TE Connectivity, sells Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Franklin Resources Inc, AutoZone Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kiltearn Partners LLP. As of 2020Q3, Kiltearn Partners LLP owns 28 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: LUV, TEL,
- Added Positions: BRK.B, Y, CMCSA, WBA, AXP, XOM, CVS, KT,
- Reduced Positions: GS, BEN, AZO, AMG, HOG, NLSN, STT, EBAY, UNFI, KMX, IVZ, C, BKNG, LYB, MS, SLB, BKR, WFC,
- Sold Out: ZBH,
These are the top 5 holdings of Kiltearn Partners LLP
- Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG) - 1,710,430 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.72%
- Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) - 6,014,665 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.18%
- Morgan Stanley (MS) - 1,888,566 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.75%
- Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 438,023 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.09%
- Citigroup Inc (C) - 2,001,396 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.81%
Kiltearn Partners LLP initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $30.89 and $42.1, with an estimated average price of $35.57. The stock is now traded at around $45.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 942,780 shares as of .New Purchase: TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)
Kiltearn Partners LLP initiated holding in TE Connectivity Ltd. The purchase prices were between $78.77 and $101.87, with an estimated average price of $91.95. The stock is now traded at around $111.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 118,877 shares as of .Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Kiltearn Partners LLP added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 133.88%. The purchase prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37. The stock is now traded at around $233.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 221,020 shares as of .Added: Alleghany Corp (Y)
Kiltearn Partners LLP added to a holding in Alleghany Corp by 109.38%. The purchase prices were between $471.19 and $567.21, with an estimated average price of $525.58. The stock is now traded at around $621.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 71,495 shares as of .Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Kiltearn Partners LLP added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 40.81%. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $43.43. The stock is now traded at around $49.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 1,320,699 shares as of .Added: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
Kiltearn Partners LLP added to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 28.16%. The purchase prices were between $34.67 and $43.16, with an estimated average price of $39.11. The stock is now traded at around $39.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 1,345,680 shares as of .Sold Out: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)
Kiltearn Partners LLP sold out a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $117 and $145.93, with an estimated average price of $134.42.
Here is the complete portfolio of Kiltearn Partners LLP.
