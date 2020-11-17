SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC Buys First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, FIRST TR L CAP GRW, ARK ETF TR, Sells Barrick Gold Corp, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, T. Rowe Price Group Inc

Springfield, MO, based Investment company SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, FIRST TR L CAP GRW, ARK ETF TR, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, SPDR SERIES TRUST, sells Barrick Gold Corp, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, T. Rowe Price Group Inc, General Mills Inc, SPDR SERIES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC owns 167 stocks with a total value of $203 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ARKK, SPIB, NVDA, IPOC.U, TGT, RTX, AVGOP.PFD, ARKG, FDN, HSY, UNH, GM, USA, PLNHF,

ARKK, SPIB, NVDA, IPOC.U, TGT, RTX, AVGOP.PFD, ARKG, FDN, HSY, UNH, GM, USA, PLNHF, Added Positions: FIXD, FTC, BRK.B, VOO, MSFT, DVY, LMBS, TSLA, FTSM, FVD, GLD, JPST, AMZN, ABBV, QQQ, BND, ABT, O, MMM, EPD, BABA, NFLX, JKHY, EMLP, XOM, PFE, CMCSA, KO, SCHD, VZ, IDXX, HD, CSCO, AMGN, SPY,

FIXD, FTC, BRK.B, VOO, MSFT, DVY, LMBS, TSLA, FTSM, FVD, GLD, JPST, AMZN, ABBV, QQQ, BND, ABT, O, MMM, EPD, BABA, NFLX, JKHY, EMLP, XOM, PFE, CMCSA, KO, SCHD, VZ, IDXX, HD, CSCO, AMGN, SPY, Reduced Positions: RYT, XLG, LQD, VNQ, TLT, BIV, HYG, IEF, SCHO, TIP, SCHR, FBT, BLV, IAU, V, SPYG, CWB, DRW, FEP, SPYV, CVS, FEM, RPG, PSP, DLN, BAC, BA, SHY, INTC, MRK, PEP, PG, USB, FXL, KMI, BIDU, BKLN, PUI, SBUX, GE, PM, FAST, EMR, COST,

RYT, XLG, LQD, VNQ, TLT, BIV, HYG, IEF, SCHO, TIP, SCHR, FBT, BLV, IAU, V, SPYG, CWB, DRW, FEP, SPYV, CVS, FEM, RPG, PSP, DLN, BAC, BA, SHY, INTC, MRK, PEP, PG, USB, FXL, KMI, BIDU, BKLN, PUI, SBUX, GE, PM, FAST, EMR, COST, Sold Out: GOLD, FTCS, TROW, GIS,

O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) - 54,258 shares, 12.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 190,806 shares, 10.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32% INVESCO EXCHG TRAD (RYT) - 36,233 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.06% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VNQ) - 64,887 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.47% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHO) - 93,710 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.33%

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in ARK ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $73.5 and $97.21, with an estimated average price of $85.6. The stock is now traded at around $101.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 6,628 shares as of .

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $36.54 and $37.05, with an estimated average price of $36.81. The stock is now traded at around $36.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 12,995 shares as of .

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $536.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 520 shares as of .

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III. The purchase prices were between $11.17 and $14.45, with an estimated average price of $12.05. The stock is now traded at around $10.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 19,305 shares as of .

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. The stock is now traded at around $68.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,369 shares as of .

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $117.7 and $157.42, with an estimated average price of $137.09. The stock is now traded at around $163.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,485 shares as of .

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 241.63%. The purchase prices were between $54.84 and $55.79, with an estimated average price of $55.29. The stock is now traded at around $55.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 28,396 shares as of .

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in FIRST TR L CAP GRW by 154.88%. The purchase prices were between $77.47 and $88.68, with an estimated average price of $82.06. The stock is now traded at around $88.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 15,637 shares as of .

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 34.67%. The purchase prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37. The stock is now traded at around $233.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 9,458 shares as of .

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 122.74%. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53. The stock is now traded at around $331.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,214 shares as of .

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.07%. The purchase prices were between $76.54 and $85.72, with an estimated average price of $82.52. The stock is now traded at around $94.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 7,848 shares as of .

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 49.24%. The purchase prices were between $51.62 and $51.89, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $51.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 12,463 shares as of .

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $26.13 and $30.46, with an estimated average price of $28.46.

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $58.76 and $66.41, with an estimated average price of $62.47.

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The sale prices were between $122.51 and $141.14, with an estimated average price of $132.1.

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $57.32 and $65.74, with an estimated average price of $62.5.