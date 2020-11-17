Scion Asset Management, LLC Buys Facebook Inc, Western Digital Corp, CVS Health Corp, Sells Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, Copa Holdings SA, Helmerich & Payne Inc

Investment company Scion Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Facebook Inc, Western Digital Corp, CVS Health Corp, Allstate Corp, MSG Networks Inc, sells Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, Copa Holdings SA, Helmerich & Payne Inc, Maxar Technologies Inc, GameStop Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Scion Asset Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Scion Asset Management, LLC owns 33 stocks with a total value of $330 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 40,000 shares, 17.80% of the total portfolio. CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 462,100 shares, 8.17% of the total portfolio. GameStop Corp (GME) - 1,703,400 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.06% Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 416,600 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 73,600 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio.

Scion Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $275.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.96%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of .

Scion Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Western Digital Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.71 and $46.16, with an estimated average price of $39.35. The stock is now traded at around $42.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.77%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of .

Scion Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.71 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $62.23. The stock is now traded at around $67.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of .

Scion Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Allstate Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.82 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $93.31. The stock is now traded at around $99.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of .

Scion Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in MSG Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.38 and $11.04, with an estimated average price of $10.07. The stock is now traded at around $11.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 850,000 shares as of .

Scion Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $11.42, with an estimated average price of $10.39. The stock is now traded at around $10.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of .

Scion Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Kimball International Inc by 230.43%. The purchase prices were between $10.35 and $12.29, with an estimated average price of $11.14. The stock is now traded at around $11.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 550,000 shares as of .

Scion Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Uniti Group Inc by 57.01%. The purchase prices were between $8.87 and $10.54, with an estimated average price of $9.68. The stock is now traded at around $10.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of .

Scion Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Designer Brands Inc by 108.70%. The purchase prices were between $5.41 and $8.26, with an estimated average price of $6.49. The stock is now traded at around $6.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 1,200,000 shares as of .

Scion Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. The sale prices were between $7.73 and $14.98, with an estimated average price of $11.55.

Scion Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Copa Holdings SA. The sale prices were between $40.78 and $61.51, with an estimated average price of $50.56.

Scion Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc. The sale prices were between $13.97 and $20.48, with an estimated average price of $17.41.

Scion Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Maxar Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $15.36 and $29.27, with an estimated average price of $22.1.