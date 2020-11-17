Black Diamond Capital Management, L.l.c. Buys FS KKR Capital Corp II, SPDR GOLD TRUST, Six Flags Entertainment Corp

Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Black Diamond Capital Management, L.l.c. (Current Portfolio) buys FS KKR Capital Corp II, SPDR GOLD TRUST, Six Flags Entertainment Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Black Diamond Capital Management, L.l.c.. As of 2020Q3, Black Diamond Capital Management, L.l.c. owns 7 stocks with a total value of $44 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Saratoga Investment Corp (SAR) - 890,739 shares, 33.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.36%
- Consumer Portfolio Services Inc (CPSS) - 3,681,137 shares, 27.35% of the total portfolio.
- Canterbury Park Holding Corp (CPHC) - 475,106 shares, 12.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.00%
- FS KKR Capital Corp II (FSKR) - 354,186 shares, 11.73% of the total portfolio. New Position
- SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD) - 27,500 shares, 10.97% of the total portfolio. New Position
Black Diamond Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp II. The purchase prices were between $12.25 and $15.49, with an estimated average price of $14.28. The stock is now traded at around $15.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.73%. The holding were 354,186 shares as of .New Purchase: SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD)
Black Diamond Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $176.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.97%. The holding were 27,500 shares as of .New Purchase: Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX)
Black Diamond Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Six Flags Entertainment Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.36 and $25.09, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $29.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 10,400 shares as of .
