  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Black Diamond Capital Management, L.l.c. Buys FS KKR Capital Corp II, SPDR GOLD TRUST, Six Flags Entertainment Corp

November 17, 2020 | About: FSKR +2.89% GLD -0.37% SIX +2.3%

Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Black Diamond Capital Management, L.l.c. (Current Portfolio) buys FS KKR Capital Corp II, SPDR GOLD TRUST, Six Flags Entertainment Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Black Diamond Capital Management, L.l.c.. As of 2020Q3, Black Diamond Capital Management, L.l.c. owns 7 stocks with a total value of $44 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BLACK DIAMOND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/black+diamond+capital+management%2C+l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BLACK DIAMOND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.
  1. Saratoga Investment Corp (SAR) - 890,739 shares, 33.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.36%
  2. Consumer Portfolio Services Inc (CPSS) - 3,681,137 shares, 27.35% of the total portfolio.
  3. Canterbury Park Holding Corp (CPHC) - 475,106 shares, 12.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.00%
  4. FS KKR Capital Corp II (FSKR) - 354,186 shares, 11.73% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD) - 27,500 shares, 10.97% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: FS KKR Capital Corp II (FSKR)

Black Diamond Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp II. The purchase prices were between $12.25 and $15.49, with an estimated average price of $14.28. The stock is now traded at around $15.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.73%. The holding were 354,186 shares as of .

New Purchase: SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD)

Black Diamond Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $176.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.97%. The holding were 27,500 shares as of .

New Purchase: Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX)

Black Diamond Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Six Flags Entertainment Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.36 and $25.09, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $29.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 10,400 shares as of .



Here is the complete portfolio of BLACK DIAMOND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.. Also check out:

1. BLACK DIAMOND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. BLACK DIAMOND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. BLACK DIAMOND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BLACK DIAMOND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)