Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Buys Medtronic PLC, Trane Technologies PLC, Procter & Gamble Co, Sells Novartis AG, Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust, Carrier Global Corp

Investment company Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Medtronic PLC, Trane Technologies PLC, Procter & Gamble Co, sells Novartis AG, Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust, Carrier Global Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC. As of 2020Q3, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC owns 74 stocks with a total value of $160 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: PG,
- Added Positions: MDT, TT, BMY, CVS, MRK, JNJ, KMI, TRV, SJM, PNC, LMT, CB, UNP, BCE, CSCO, CVX, PSX, RCS, DISCK, VTR, ADSK, SYK, LHX, TJX, WM, FISV, EQIX, BIIB, ZTS,
- Reduced Positions: EFR, SCHG, AAPL, ABBV, RTX, SCHD, MSFT, QCOM, ABT, VO, MCD, DLR, ETN, EAD, AVGO, CMCSA, LOW, BABA, AES, VB, VFC, TGT, KHC, SCHB, AMZN, TMO,
- Sold Out: NVS, CARR,
For the details of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/shorepoint+capital+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHD) - 165,680 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.96%
- SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHG) - 59,766 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.52%
- AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 76,225 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.61%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 47,779 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.07%
- Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 39,776 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.06%
Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $119.98 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $132.66. The stock is now traded at around $141.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,450 shares as of .Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 28.25%. The purchase prices were between $90.13 and $108.78, with an estimated average price of $100.4. The stock is now traded at around $110.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 24,804 shares as of .Added: Trane Technologies PLC (TT)
Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Trane Technologies PLC by 20.57%. The purchase prices were between $88.86 and $124.87, with an estimated average price of $112.04. The stock is now traded at around $148.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 23,940 shares as of .Sold Out: Novartis AG (NVS)
Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $82.14 and $91, with an estimated average price of $86.65.Sold Out: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)
Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Carrier Global Corp. The sale prices were between $22.61 and $31.03, with an estimated average price of $28.24.
