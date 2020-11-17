  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Buys Medtronic PLC, Trane Technologies PLC, Procter & Gamble Co, Sells Novartis AG, Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust, Carrier Global Corp

November 17, 2020 | About: MDT -1.33% TT -2.39% PG -0.39% NVS +0.13% CARR -0.35%

Investment company Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Medtronic PLC, Trane Technologies PLC, Procter & Gamble Co, sells Novartis AG, Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust, Carrier Global Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC. As of 2020Q3, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC owns 74 stocks with a total value of $160 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/shorepoint+capital+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC
  1. SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHD) - 165,680 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.96%
  2. SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHG) - 59,766 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.52%
  3. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 76,225 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.61%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 47,779 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.07%
  5. Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 39,776 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.06%
New Purchase: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $119.98 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $132.66. The stock is now traded at around $141.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,450 shares as of .

Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 28.25%. The purchase prices were between $90.13 and $108.78, with an estimated average price of $100.4. The stock is now traded at around $110.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 24,804 shares as of .

Added: Trane Technologies PLC (TT)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Trane Technologies PLC by 20.57%. The purchase prices were between $88.86 and $124.87, with an estimated average price of $112.04. The stock is now traded at around $148.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 23,940 shares as of .

Sold Out: Novartis AG (NVS)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $82.14 and $91, with an estimated average price of $86.65.

Sold Out: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Carrier Global Corp. The sale prices were between $22.61 and $31.03, with an estimated average price of $28.24.



Here is the complete portfolio of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC. Also check out:

1. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC keeps buying

