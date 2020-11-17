Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. Buys Rackspace Technology Inc, Sabre Corp, Executive Network Partnering Corp, Sells Vistra Corp, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc, Landcadia Holdings II Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Rackspace Technology Inc, Sabre Corp, Executive Network Partnering Corp, Churchill Capital Corp IV, PG&E Corp, sells Vistra Corp, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc, Landcadia Holdings II Inc, Gores Metropoulos Inc, Churchill Capital Corp III during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Apollo Management Holdings, L.P.. As of 2020Q3, Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. owns 67 stocks with a total value of $11.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



ADT Inc (ADT) - 593,006,443 shares, 40.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.58% Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT) - 129,609,000 shares, 21.07% of the total portfolio. New Position Athene Holding Ltd (ATH) - 54,608,979 shares, 15.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1% OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) - 43,581,932 shares, 11.48% of the total portfolio. Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN) - 4,921,577 shares, 1.12% of the total portfolio.

Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. initiated holding in Rackspace Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.4 and $21.35, with an estimated average price of $18.33. The stock is now traded at around $16.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 21.07%. The holding were 129,609,000 shares as of .

Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. initiated holding in Sabre Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.67 and $8.6, with an estimated average price of $7.42. The stock is now traded at around $9.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 15,689,422 shares as of .

Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. initiated holding in Executive Network Partnering Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.05 and $25.25, with an estimated average price of $25.16. The stock is now traded at around $24.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,359,369 shares as of .

Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $10.16, with an estimated average price of $10.01. The stock is now traded at around $9.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,311,000 shares as of .

Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. initiated holding in PG&E Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.59 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.27. The stock is now traded at around $11.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,497,000 shares as of .

Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. initiated holding in Tapestry Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.34 and $18.1, with an estimated average price of $14.69. The stock is now traded at around $28.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of .

Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. added to a holding in Playa Hotels & Resorts NV by 79.80%. The purchase prices were between $3.45 and $4.61, with an estimated average price of $3.94. The stock is now traded at around $4.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,162,208 shares as of .

Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. sold out a holding in Landcadia Holdings II Inc. The sale prices were between $12.51 and $20.98, with an estimated average price of $15.89.

Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. sold out a holding in Gores Metropoulos Inc. The sale prices were between $10.66 and $14.97, with an estimated average price of $11.95.

Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp III. The sale prices were between $10.51 and $12.6, with an estimated average price of $11.48.

Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. sold out a holding in Gores Holdings IV Inc. The sale prices were between $10.4 and $11.45, with an estimated average price of $10.89.

Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. sold out a holding in WideOpenWest Inc. The sale prices were between $4.96 and $6.67, with an estimated average price of $5.75.

Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. sold out a holding in Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.5 and $13.74, with an estimated average price of $11.4.