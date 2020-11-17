Venator Capital Management Ltd. Buys WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, OptimizeRx Corp, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Sells Tesla Inc, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc, Wayfair Inc

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Venator Capital Management Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, OptimizeRx Corp, Caesars Entertainment Inc, DraftKings Inc, Upland Software Inc, sells Tesla Inc, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc, Wayfair Inc, WESCO International Inc, MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Venator Capital Management Ltd.. As of 2020Q3, Venator Capital Management Ltd. owns 25 stocks with a total value of $172 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: WSC, CZR, DKNG, IPOB,
- Added Positions: OPRX, UPLD, LEA, DHI, SKX, RDVT, FB, DOOR, ZVO, LCA,
- Reduced Positions: TSLA, W, WCC, ATSG, XPO, LOW, SKY,
- Sold Out: WH, MCFT, SPB, LOVE, SHLL, SONO, VRRM, MCRI,
For the details of Venator Capital Management Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/venator+capital+management+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Venator Capital Management Ltd.
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 125,000 shares, 24.35% of the total portfolio.
- ISHARES TRUST (IWM) - 215,000 shares, 18.73% of the total portfolio.
- First Trust ISE Cloud Computing Index Fund (SKYY) - 250,000 shares, 11.41% of the total portfolio.
- OptimizeRx Corp (OPRX) - 312,900 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 229.37%
- Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 31,700 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.43%
Venator Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.84 and $18.48, with an estimated average price of $15.97. The stock is now traded at around $21.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 294,600 shares as of .New Purchase: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)
Venator Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.74 and $58.98, with an estimated average price of $43.98. The stock is now traded at around $63.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 71,200 shares as of .New Purchase: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)
Venator Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.5 and $58.84, with an estimated average price of $38.76. The stock is now traded at around $46.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp II (IPOB)
Venator Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp II. The purchase prices were between $10.61 and $18.99, with an estimated average price of $12.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 116,700 shares as of .Added: OptimizeRx Corp (OPRX)
Venator Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in OptimizeRx Corp by 229.37%. The purchase prices were between $12.99 and $21.78, with an estimated average price of $17.13. The stock is now traded at around $21.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 312,900 shares as of .Added: Upland Software Inc (UPLD)
Venator Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in Upland Software Inc by 122.54%. The purchase prices were between $31.45 and $41.08, with an estimated average price of $36.04. The stock is now traded at around $42.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 134,300 shares as of .Added: Lear Corp (LEA)
Venator Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in Lear Corp by 48.98%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $123.55, with an estimated average price of $113.99. The stock is now traded at around $141.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 43,800 shares as of .Added: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)
Venator Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 45.27%. The purchase prices were between $53.86 and $76.97, with an estimated average price of $68.05. The stock is now traded at around $73.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of .Added: Skechers USA Inc (SKX)
Venator Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in Skechers USA Inc by 30.61%. The purchase prices were between $27.74 and $32.84, with an estimated average price of $29.81. The stock is now traded at around $34.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 166,000 shares as of .Added: Red Violet Inc (RDVT)
Venator Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in Red Violet Inc by 22.40%. The purchase prices were between $14.5 and $22.41, with an estimated average price of $18.02. The stock is now traded at around $22.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 348,744 shares as of .Sold Out: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH)
Venator Capital Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $41.93 and $54.79, with an estimated average price of $48.82.Sold Out: MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc (MCFT)
Venator Capital Management Ltd. sold out a holding in MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $16.43 and $23.01, with an estimated average price of $20.03.Sold Out: Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB)
Venator Capital Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $44.75 and $60.79, with an estimated average price of $54.78.Sold Out: The Lovesac Co (LOVE)
Venator Capital Management Ltd. sold out a holding in The Lovesac Co. The sale prices were between $23.61 and $36.48, with an estimated average price of $28.42.Sold Out: Tortoise Acquisition Corp (SHLL)
Venator Capital Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $17.97 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $32.91.Sold Out: Sonos Inc (SONO)
Venator Capital Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Sonos Inc. The sale prices were between $12.76 and $17.5, with an estimated average price of $14.71.
