Albar Capital Ltd Buys Visteon Corp, AGCO Corp, STMicroelectronics NV, Sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, W.W. Grainger Inc, Lam Research Corp

Investment company Albar Capital Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Visteon Corp, AGCO Corp, STMicroelectronics NV, Allegion PLC, Deere, sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, W.W. Grainger Inc, Lam Research Corp, General Motors Co, Element Solutions Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Albar Capital Ltd. As of 2020Q3, Albar Capital Ltd owns 26 stocks with a total value of $200 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VC, AGCO, STM, ALLE, DE, SHW, CARR, PPG, WHR, TXN, MMM, TT, ADNT, CNHI, LII,

VC, AGCO, STM, ALLE, DE, SHW, CARR, PPG, WHR, TXN, MMM, TT, ADNT, CNHI, LII, Added Positions: AYI, PII, PH, TSLA, FMC, LIN, ASH,

AYI, PII, PH, TSLA, FMC, LIN, ASH, Reduced Positions: DD, ESI, CFX, SWK,

DD, ESI, CFX, SWK, Sold Out: GWW, LRCX, GM, INTC, GRA, BWA, WGO, ADI, FUL, NAV, LUV, LEA, THO, TOL, SWKS, DOV, DAL, TDG, TXT, HOG, NVDA, FCAU, TKR,

Visteon Corp (VC) - 205,305 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. New Position AGCO Corp (AGCO) - 177,753 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. New Position STMicroelectronics NV (STM) - 424,261 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. New Position FMC Corp (FMC) - 114,168 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.39% Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) - 116,030 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1754.11%

Albar Capital Ltd initiated holding in Visteon Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.6 and $82.18, with an estimated average price of $73.84. The stock is now traded at around $109.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.09%. The holding were 205,305 shares as of .

Albar Capital Ltd initiated holding in AGCO Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.42 and $76.26, with an estimated average price of $68.09. The stock is now traded at around $93.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.59%. The holding were 177,753 shares as of .

Albar Capital Ltd initiated holding in STMicroelectronics NV. The purchase prices were between $26.61 and $31.4, with an estimated average price of $29.37. The stock is now traded at around $35.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.5%. The holding were 424,261 shares as of .

Albar Capital Ltd initiated holding in Allegion PLC. The purchase prices were between $95.37 and $111.6, with an estimated average price of $101.5. The stock is now traded at around $115.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.83%. The holding were 118,056 shares as of .

Albar Capital Ltd initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $156.85 and $221.97, with an estimated average price of $192.83. The stock is now traded at around $258.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.75%. The holding were 51,952 shares as of .

Albar Capital Ltd initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $576.04 and $717.6, with an estimated average price of $654.36. The stock is now traded at around $731.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.8%. The holding were 13,794 shares as of .

Albar Capital Ltd added to a holding in Acuity Brands Inc by 1754.11%. The purchase prices were between $88.4 and $111.3, with an estimated average price of $102.63. The stock is now traded at around $107.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.61%. The holding were 116,030 shares as of .

Albar Capital Ltd added to a holding in Polaris Inc by 2865.03%. The purchase prices were between $87.87 and $107.62, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $97.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.05%. The holding were 88,951 shares as of .

Albar Capital Ltd added to a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp by 82.44%. The purchase prices were between $175.4 and $214.33, with an estimated average price of $196.67. The stock is now traded at around $263.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 56,319 shares as of .

Albar Capital Ltd added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 46.18%. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $441.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 17,235 shares as of .

Albar Capital Ltd added to a holding in Linde PLC by 34.52%. The purchase prices were between $214.77 and $260.23, with an estimated average price of $242.24. The stock is now traded at around $252.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 21,771 shares as of .

Albar Capital Ltd sold out a holding in W.W. Grainger Inc. The sale prices were between $307.96 and $370.5, with an estimated average price of $344.39.

Albar Capital Ltd sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $293.99 and $384.96, with an estimated average price of $344.01.

Albar Capital Ltd sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $23.42 and $32.38, with an estimated average price of $28.08.

Albar Capital Ltd sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07.

Albar Capital Ltd sold out a holding in W R Grace & Co. The sale prices were between $39.99 and $51.89, with an estimated average price of $45.63.

Albar Capital Ltd sold out a holding in BorgWarner Inc. The sale prices were between $34.24 and $42.93, with an estimated average price of $39.04.