  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Iron Triangle Partners LP Buys Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc, DaVita Inc, Sells Baxter International Inc, Twist Bioscience Corp, McKesson Corp

November 17, 2020 | About: ZBH -0.05% EHC +4.73% PACB -2.31% DVA +0.22% ANTM -0.99% VCEL +0.51% OM +0.78% BLFS +3.5% BAX -0.25% MCK -5.46% CHNG +1.5% AD +0%

Investment company Iron Triangle Partners LP (Current Portfolio) buys Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc, DaVita Inc, Anthem Inc, Vericel Corp, sells Baxter International Inc, Twist Bioscience Corp, McKesson Corp, Change Healthcare Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Iron Triangle Partners LP. As of 2020Q3, Iron Triangle Partners LP owns 25 stocks with a total value of $447 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Iron Triangle Partners LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/iron+triangle+partners+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Iron Triangle Partners LP
  1. Encompass Health Corp (EHC) - 697,659 shares, 10.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.85%
  2. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) - 220,000 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 214.29%
  3. Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL) - 130,000 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio.
  4. Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 350,000 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.75%
  5. Catalent Inc (CTLT) - 280,000 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB)

Iron Triangle Partners LP initiated holding in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.61 and $9.87, with an estimated average price of $5.74. The stock is now traded at around $15.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.41%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: DaVita Inc (DVA)

Iron Triangle Partners LP initiated holding in DaVita Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.57 and $91.84, with an estimated average price of $85.39. The stock is now traded at around $113.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.21%. The holding were 220,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Iron Triangle Partners LP initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.73 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.15. The stock is now traded at around $329.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.6%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Vericel Corp (VCEL)

Iron Triangle Partners LP initiated holding in Vericel Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.68 and $19.12, with an estimated average price of $16.52. The stock is now traded at around $25.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 580,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Outset Medical Inc (OM)

Iron Triangle Partners LP initiated holding in Outset Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.75 and $60.68, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $60.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: BioLife Solutions Inc (BLFS)

Iron Triangle Partners LP initiated holding in BioLife Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.04 and $28.94, with an estimated average price of $21.55. The stock is now traded at around $32.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of .

Added: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Iron Triangle Partners LP added to a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc by 214.29%. The purchase prices were between $117 and $145.93, with an estimated average price of $134.42. The stock is now traded at around $150.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.56%. The holding were 220,000 shares as of .

Added: Encompass Health Corp (EHC)

Iron Triangle Partners LP added to a holding in Encompass Health Corp by 26.85%. The purchase prices were between $60.29 and $69.72, with an estimated average price of $64.49. The stock is now traded at around $77.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 697,659 shares as of .

Sold Out: Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Iron Triangle Partners LP sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $78.33 and $90.73, with an estimated average price of $84.14.

Sold Out: McKesson Corp (MCK)

Iron Triangle Partners LP sold out a holding in McKesson Corp. The sale prices were between $140.89 and $159.9, with an estimated average price of $151.85.

Sold Out: Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG)

Iron Triangle Partners LP sold out a holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $10 and $14.95, with an estimated average price of $12.7.

Sold Out: Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT)

Iron Triangle Partners LP sold out a holding in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. The sale prices were between $35.79 and $48.81, with an estimated average price of $42.02.



Here is the complete portfolio of Iron Triangle Partners LP. Also check out:

1. Iron Triangle Partners LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Iron Triangle Partners LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Iron Triangle Partners LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Iron Triangle Partners LP keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)