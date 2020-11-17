Iron Triangle Partners LP Buys Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc, DaVita Inc, Sells Baxter International Inc, Twist Bioscience Corp, McKesson Corp

Investment company Iron Triangle Partners LP (Current Portfolio) buys Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc, DaVita Inc, Anthem Inc, Vericel Corp, sells Baxter International Inc, Twist Bioscience Corp, McKesson Corp, Change Healthcare Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Iron Triangle Partners LP. As of 2020Q3, Iron Triangle Partners LP owns 25 stocks with a total value of $447 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Encompass Health Corp (EHC) - 697,659 shares, 10.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.85% Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) - 220,000 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 214.29% Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL) - 130,000 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 350,000 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.75% Catalent Inc (CTLT) - 280,000 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio.

Iron Triangle Partners LP initiated holding in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.61 and $9.87, with an estimated average price of $5.74. The stock is now traded at around $15.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.41%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of .

Iron Triangle Partners LP initiated holding in DaVita Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.57 and $91.84, with an estimated average price of $85.39. The stock is now traded at around $113.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.21%. The holding were 220,000 shares as of .

Iron Triangle Partners LP initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.73 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.15. The stock is now traded at around $329.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.6%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of .

Iron Triangle Partners LP initiated holding in Vericel Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.68 and $19.12, with an estimated average price of $16.52. The stock is now traded at around $25.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 580,000 shares as of .

Iron Triangle Partners LP initiated holding in Outset Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.75 and $60.68, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $60.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of .

Iron Triangle Partners LP initiated holding in BioLife Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.04 and $28.94, with an estimated average price of $21.55. The stock is now traded at around $32.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of .

Iron Triangle Partners LP added to a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc by 214.29%. The purchase prices were between $117 and $145.93, with an estimated average price of $134.42. The stock is now traded at around $150.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.56%. The holding were 220,000 shares as of .

Iron Triangle Partners LP added to a holding in Encompass Health Corp by 26.85%. The purchase prices were between $60.29 and $69.72, with an estimated average price of $64.49. The stock is now traded at around $77.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 697,659 shares as of .

Iron Triangle Partners LP sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $78.33 and $90.73, with an estimated average price of $84.14.

Iron Triangle Partners LP sold out a holding in McKesson Corp. The sale prices were between $140.89 and $159.9, with an estimated average price of $151.85.

Iron Triangle Partners LP sold out a holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $10 and $14.95, with an estimated average price of $12.7.

Iron Triangle Partners LP sold out a holding in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. The sale prices were between $35.79 and $48.81, with an estimated average price of $42.02.