Blue Pool Management Ltd. Buys Microsoft Corp, Netflix Inc, Facebook Inc, Sells Boston Scientific Corp, SL Green Realty Corp, Illumina Inc

Investment company Blue Pool Management Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Microsoft Corp, Netflix Inc, Facebook Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Activision Blizzard Inc, sells Boston Scientific Corp, SL Green Realty Corp, Illumina Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blue Pool Management Ltd.. As of 2020Q3, Blue Pool Management Ltd. owns 34 stocks with a total value of $293 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: NFLX, HOLX, LH, TFX, ISRG, MTCH, IAC,

NFLX, HOLX, LH, TFX, ISRG, MTCH, IAC, Added Positions: MSFT, FB, NVDA, ATVI, GOOG, SE, AMZN, PYPL, TMUS, IQV, TMO,

MSFT, FB, NVDA, ATVI, GOOG, SE, AMZN, PYPL, TMUS, IQV, TMO, Reduced Positions: ILMN,

ILMN, Sold Out: BSX, SLG,

Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC) - 6,815,170 shares, 28.05% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 84,691 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 79.28% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 141,900 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 10,420 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.35% Facebook Inc (FB) - 58,088 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 81.03%

Blue Pool Management Ltd. initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $466.93 and $556.55, with an estimated average price of $497.66. The stock is now traded at around $480.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 14,859 shares as of .

Blue Pool Management Ltd. initiated holding in Hologic Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.85 and $73.32, with an estimated average price of $63.14. The stock is now traded at around $72.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 66,000 shares as of .

Blue Pool Management Ltd. initiated holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The purchase prices were between $167.03 and $201.3, with an estimated average price of $184.13. The stock is now traded at around $204.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 22,000 shares as of .

Blue Pool Management Ltd. initiated holding in Teleflex Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.7 and $408.18, with an estimated average price of $370.63. The stock is now traded at around $375.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of .

Blue Pool Management Ltd. initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $571.29 and $765.11, with an estimated average price of $673.15. The stock is now traded at around $749.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of .

Blue Pool Management Ltd. initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $131.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 19,209 shares as of .

Blue Pool Management Ltd. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 79.28%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $214.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 84,691 shares as of .

Blue Pool Management Ltd. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 81.03%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $275.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 58,088 shares as of .

Blue Pool Management Ltd. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 169.35%. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $536.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 19,059 shares as of .

Blue Pool Management Ltd. added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 171.43%. The purchase prices were between $76.18 and $86.84, with an estimated average price of $81.04. The stock is now traded at around $77.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 95,000 shares as of .

Blue Pool Management Ltd. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 42.35%. The purchase prices were between $1415.21 and $1728.28, with an estimated average price of $1525.89. The stock is now traded at around $1770.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 10,420 shares as of .

Blue Pool Management Ltd. added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 263.64%. The purchase prices were between $107.12 and $161.8, with an estimated average price of $134.85. The stock is now traded at around $170.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of .

Blue Pool Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The sale prices were between $34.44 and $42.23, with an estimated average price of $38.53.

Blue Pool Management Ltd. sold out a holding in SL Green Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $43.83 and $51.24, with an estimated average price of $47.93.