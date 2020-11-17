  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Articles 

Lasry Marc Buys PG&E Corp, Sells Exela Technologies Inc

November 17, 2020 | About: PCG +1.56% XELA +3.85%

New York, NY, based Investment company Lasry Marc (Current Portfolio) buys PG&E Corp, sells Exela Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lasry Marc. As of 2020Q3, Lasry Marc owns 4 stocks with a total value of $155 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  • Added Positions: PCG,
  • Reduced Positions: RIG,
  • Sold Out: XELA,

For the details of LASRY MARC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lasry+marc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LASRY MARC
  1. Vistra Corp (VST) - 6,438,245 shares, 78.56% of the total portfolio.
  2. PG&E Corp (PCG) - 2,720,857 shares, 16.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 70.05%
  3. Transocean Ltd (RIG) - 6,692,249 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12%
  4. Amplify Energy Corp (AMPY) - 2,561,375 shares, 1.41% of the total portfolio.
  5. Exela Technologies Inc (XELA) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
Added: PG&E Corp (PCG)

Lasry Marc added to a holding in PG&E Corp by 70.05%. The purchase prices were between $8.59 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.27. The stock is now traded at around $11.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.81%. The holding were 2,720,857 shares as of .

Sold Out: Exela Technologies Inc (XELA)

Lasry Marc sold out a holding in Exela Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $0.35 and $0.67, with an estimated average price of $0.46.



