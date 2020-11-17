  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. Buys Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Tiffany, American Well Corp, Sells Qiagen NV, Advanced Disposal Services Inc, T-Mobile US Inc

November 17, 2020 | About: BMRN -0.75% TIF -0.02% AMWL -1.9% ADSW +0% FOUR -2.39% REGN -3.78%

Investment company Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Tiffany, American Well Corp, sells Qiagen NV, Advanced Disposal Services Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Otis Worldwide Corp, Shift4 Payments Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd.. As of 2020Q3, Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. owns 17 stocks with a total value of $833 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd.
  1. SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLK) - 1,351,500 shares, 18.93% of the total portfolio.
  2. Carrier Global Corp (CARR) - 3,024,112 shares, 11.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.74%
  3. T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 607,003 shares, 8.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.17%
  5. Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN) - 904,405 shares, 8.26% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN)

Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. initiated holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.87 and $131.03, with an estimated average price of $101.18. The stock is now traded at around $76.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.26%. The holding were 904,405 shares as of .

New Purchase: Tiffany & Co (TIF)

Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. initiated holding in Tiffany & Co. The purchase prices were between $113.19 and $127.25, with an estimated average price of $121.51. The stock is now traded at around $131.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.82%. The holding were 418,316 shares as of .

New Purchase: American Well Corp (AMWL)

Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. initiated holding in American Well Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.8 and $29.64, with an estimated average price of $26.39. The stock is now traded at around $21.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of .

Sold Out: Advanced Disposal Services Inc (ADSW)

Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. sold out a holding in Advanced Disposal Services Inc. The sale prices were between $29.92 and $30.25, with an estimated average price of $30.14.

Sold Out: Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR)

Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. sold out a holding in Shift4 Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $34 and $52.72, with an estimated average price of $44.37.

Sold Out: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $544.75 and $658.21, with an estimated average price of $606.19.



