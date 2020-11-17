  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Armor Advisors, L.l.c. Buys Facebook Inc, VANECK VECTORS ETF, Sells Franco-Nevada Corp, Booking Holdings Inc, Microsoft Corp

November 17, 2020 | About: FB -1.42% GDXJ -2.12%

Investment company Armor Advisors, L.l.c. (Current Portfolio) buys Facebook Inc, VANECK VECTORS ETF, sells Franco-Nevada Corp, Booking Holdings Inc, Microsoft Corp, Euronav NV during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Armor Advisors, L.l.c.. As of 2020Q3, Armor Advisors, L.l.c. owns 15 stocks with a total value of $318 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ARMOR ADVISORS, L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/armor+advisors%2C+l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ARMOR ADVISORS, L.L.C.
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 200,000 shares, 17.50% of the total portfolio.
  2. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 120,000 shares, 12.65% of the total portfolio.
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 26,996 shares, 12.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.01%
  4. ISHARES SILVER TST (SLV) - 1,829,200 shares, 12.46% of the total portfolio.
  5. Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV) - 208,686 shares, 9.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.17%
New Purchase: VANECK VECTORS ETF (GDXJ)

Armor Advisors, L.l.c. initiated holding in VANECK VECTORS ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.13 and $64.05, with an estimated average price of $57.64. The stock is now traded at around $53.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 70,841 shares as of .

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Armor Advisors, L.l.c. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 65.33%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $275.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.5%. The holding were 107,463 shares as of .



Here is the complete portfolio of ARMOR ADVISORS, L.L.C.. Also check out:

