  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC Buys Livongo Health Inc, National General Holdings Corp, Varian Medical Systems Inc, Sells Willis Towers Watson PLC, LogMeIn Inc, TD Ameritrade Holding Corp

November 17, 2020 | About: WMGI +0% IPOC +0.1% AMCI +0.29% CFFA +0.19% ANDA +0.89% RMG +1.27% LVGO +0% NGHC +0% VAR -0.05% AIMT +0% IM +0%

Investment company Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Livongo Health Inc, National General Holdings Corp, Varian Medical Systems Inc, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc, Immunomedics Inc, sells Willis Towers Watson PLC, LogMeIn Inc, TD Ameritrade Holding Corp, Legg Mason Inc, Cronus Resources during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC owns 72 stocks with a total value of $316 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vivaldi+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC
  1. Livongo Health Inc (LVGO) - 282,554 shares, 12.53% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Advanced Disposal Services Inc (ADSW) - 955,105 shares, 9.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.02%
  3. National General Holdings Corp (NGHC) - 797,495 shares, 8.52% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) - 118,906 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 67.44%
  5. Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR) - 126,246 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Livongo Health Inc (LVGO)

Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Livongo Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.81 and $144.53, with an estimated average price of $121.16. The stock is now traded at around $132.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.53%. The holding were 282,554 shares as of .

New Purchase: National General Holdings Corp (NGHC)

Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in National General Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.41 and $34.23, with an estimated average price of $32.97. The stock is now traded at around $34.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.52%. The holding were 797,495 shares as of .

New Purchase: Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR)

Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.49 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $173.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.88%. The holding were 126,246 shares as of .

New Purchase: Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (AIMT)

Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $34.45, with an estimated average price of $21.43. The stock is now traded at around $34.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.74%. The holding were 525,598 shares as of .

New Purchase: Immunomedics Inc (IMMU)

Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Immunomedics Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.91 and $85.53, with an estimated average price of $50.24. The stock is now traded at around $87.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.63%. The holding were 209,046 shares as of .

New Purchase: Rosetta Stone Inc (RST)

Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Rosetta Stone Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.67 and $30.38, with an estimated average price of $25.82. The stock is now traded at around $29.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.18%. The holding were 545,192 shares as of .

Added: Wright Medical Group NV (WMGI)

Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Wright Medical Group NV by 41.15%. The purchase prices were between $29.62 and $30.58, with an estimated average price of $30.16. The stock is now traded at around $29.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 427,291 shares as of .

Added: Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III (IPOC)

Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III by 13036700.00%. The purchase prices were between $10.39 and $13.14, with an estimated average price of $11.06. The stock is now traded at around $10.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 260,736 shares as of .

Added: AMCI Acquisition Corp (AMCI)

Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in AMCI Acquisition Corp by 388.72%. The purchase prices were between $10.24 and $10.55, with an estimated average price of $10.32. The stock is now traded at around $10.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 277,262 shares as of .

Added: CF Finance Acquisition Corp (CFFA)

Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in CF Finance Acquisition Corp by 265.94%. The purchase prices were between $10.3 and $11.26, with an estimated average price of $10.58. The stock is now traded at around $10.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 277,381 shares as of .

Added: Andina Acquisition Corp III (ANDA)

Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Andina Acquisition Corp III by 594.23%. The purchase prices were between $10.16 and $10.49, with an estimated average price of $10.26. The stock is now traded at around $10.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 219,813 shares as of .

Added: RMG Acquisition Corp (RMG)

Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in RMG Acquisition Corp by 196.99%. The purchase prices were between $10.12 and $10.85, with an estimated average price of $10.36. The stock is now traded at around $10.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 150,161 shares as of .

Sold Out: LogMeIn Inc (LOGM)

Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in LogMeIn Inc. The sale prices were between $85.36 and $86.04, with an estimated average price of $85.76.

Sold Out: Legg Mason Inc (LM)

Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Legg Mason Inc. The sale prices were between $49.71 and $49.99, with an estimated average price of $49.88.

Sold Out: Cronus Resources Ltd (CZR)

Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cronus Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.92 and $12.47, with an estimated average price of $12.25.

Sold Out: Cronus Resources Ltd (CZR)

Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cronus Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.92 and $12.47, with an estimated average price of $12.25.

Sold Out: Cronus Resources Ltd (CZR)

Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cronus Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.92 and $12.47, with an estimated average price of $12.25.

Sold Out: Equitrans Midstream Corp (ETRN)

Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Equitrans Midstream Corp. The sale prices were between $8.33 and $11.64, with an estimated average price of $9.76.



Here is the complete portfolio of Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)