Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC Buys Livongo Health Inc, National General Holdings Corp, Varian Medical Systems Inc, Sells Willis Towers Watson PLC, LogMeIn Inc, TD Ameritrade Holding Corp

Investment company Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Livongo Health Inc, National General Holdings Corp, Varian Medical Systems Inc, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc, Immunomedics Inc, sells Willis Towers Watson PLC, LogMeIn Inc, TD Ameritrade Holding Corp, Legg Mason Inc, Cronus Resources during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC owns 72 stocks with a total value of $316 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Livongo Health Inc (LVGO) - 282,554 shares, 12.53% of the total portfolio. New Position Advanced Disposal Services Inc (ADSW) - 955,105 shares, 9.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.02% National General Holdings Corp (NGHC) - 797,495 shares, 8.52% of the total portfolio. New Position Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) - 118,906 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 67.44% Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR) - 126,246 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. New Position

Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Livongo Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.81 and $144.53, with an estimated average price of $121.16. The stock is now traded at around $132.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.53%. The holding were 282,554 shares as of .

Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in National General Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.41 and $34.23, with an estimated average price of $32.97. The stock is now traded at around $34.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.52%. The holding were 797,495 shares as of .

Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.49 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $173.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.88%. The holding were 126,246 shares as of .

Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $34.45, with an estimated average price of $21.43. The stock is now traded at around $34.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.74%. The holding were 525,598 shares as of .

Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Immunomedics Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.91 and $85.53, with an estimated average price of $50.24. The stock is now traded at around $87.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.63%. The holding were 209,046 shares as of .

Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Rosetta Stone Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.67 and $30.38, with an estimated average price of $25.82. The stock is now traded at around $29.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.18%. The holding were 545,192 shares as of .

Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Wright Medical Group NV by 41.15%. The purchase prices were between $29.62 and $30.58, with an estimated average price of $30.16. The stock is now traded at around $29.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 427,291 shares as of .

Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III by 13036700.00%. The purchase prices were between $10.39 and $13.14, with an estimated average price of $11.06. The stock is now traded at around $10.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 260,736 shares as of .

Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in AMCI Acquisition Corp by 388.72%. The purchase prices were between $10.24 and $10.55, with an estimated average price of $10.32. The stock is now traded at around $10.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 277,262 shares as of .

Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in CF Finance Acquisition Corp by 265.94%. The purchase prices were between $10.3 and $11.26, with an estimated average price of $10.58. The stock is now traded at around $10.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 277,381 shares as of .

Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Andina Acquisition Corp III by 594.23%. The purchase prices were between $10.16 and $10.49, with an estimated average price of $10.26. The stock is now traded at around $10.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 219,813 shares as of .

Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in RMG Acquisition Corp by 196.99%. The purchase prices were between $10.12 and $10.85, with an estimated average price of $10.36. The stock is now traded at around $10.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 150,161 shares as of .

Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in LogMeIn Inc. The sale prices were between $85.36 and $86.04, with an estimated average price of $85.76.

Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Legg Mason Inc. The sale prices were between $49.71 and $49.99, with an estimated average price of $49.88.

Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cronus Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.92 and $12.47, with an estimated average price of $12.25.

Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Equitrans Midstream Corp. The sale prices were between $8.33 and $11.64, with an estimated average price of $9.76.