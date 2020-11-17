Pinz Capital Management, LP Buys ISHARES TRUST, Snowflake Inc, Penn National Gaming Inc, Sells 1Life Healthcare Inc, Yandex NV, T-Mobile US Inc

Investment company Pinz Capital Management, LP (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, Snowflake Inc, Penn National Gaming Inc, PPD Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, sells 1Life Healthcare Inc, Yandex NV, T-Mobile US Inc, Fox Factory Holding Corp, Royalty Pharma PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pinz Capital Management, LP. As of 2020Q3, Pinz Capital Management, LP owns 108 stocks with a total value of $274 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: IWM, SNOW, PENN, PPD, ICE, IMVT, TXG, CHWY, AMH, NSA, XPEV, ZTO, CZR, WVE, PRPL, GDRX, KRNT, PTVE, TRIL, ADCT, VXX, BEKE, GMHI, NTRA, VIXY, FSLR, SHOP, U, CDAY, ATNX, AMWL, EPRT, FBC, SYNH, CALM, STEP, BZUN, ITCI, ADT, SABR, BNL, ALBO, VNET, FROG, FRTA, DCT, FUTU, CD, CRSR, OM, STC, SUMO, BABA, PMVP, PRLD, BSY, ATHA, DYN, KYMR, VTRU, CMPS, TSHA, XLK, LSPD, XLF, HRB, HRMY, AMZN, LLY, AFIB, YALA, DQ, BNTX, MRNA, BLK, COR, GCP, FISV, PRTS, CONE, EQIX, IGV, LVS, TSN, MIME, LKQ, DXC, STNG, FREQ, NVAX, OMER, CPK, CVAC, OCFT, VLO, IVA,
- Added Positions: RPAY, AVTR, FOUR, KC, AZEK, VRM, XLV, ZI,
- Reduced Positions: ONEM, NIO, KDP,
- Sold Out: YNDX, TMUS, FOXF, RPRX, WPC, PCG, OKE, AAXN, GH, SRC, BKI, CTLT, FSLY, SLQT, KTOS, ES, CCC, ROAD, APTV, BDX, INVH, BXMT, EDIT, TWST, AAL, WMG, ATRA, IIPR, FATE, HLNE, WERN, TBIO, GLUU, DKNG, GLOB, ESNT, NMIH, CCXI, CNST, RP, ARNA, QTS, OSUR, RTRX, X, PS, CSII, SITM, CDNA, VICI, MLAB, FND, ALRM, RCUS, ADAP, REGN, YETI, IR, BV, SPCE, ALLO, CSGP, MRSN, BILL, BRP, VIE, API, NTLA, BSX, REPL, LEGN, ARGX, DT, CNNE, APPN, FVRR, GOSS, RNR, IOVA, NARI, RGA, RPTX, AKUS, BCRX, ARCE, KRYS, GTH, DADA, TPTX, PLRX, FUSN,
For the details of Pinz Capital Management, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pinz+capital+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Pinz Capital Management, LP
- ISHARES TRUST (IWM) - 66,500 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Snowflake Inc (SNOW) - 34,230 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN) - 107,000 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. New Position
- PPD Inc (PPD) - 203,700 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) - 75,000 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. New Position
Pinz Capital Management, LP initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $138.54 and $157.86, with an estimated average price of $149.92. The stock is now traded at around $178.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.64%. The holding were 66,500 shares as of .New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Pinz Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $217.39 and $259.13, with an estimated average price of $238.1. The stock is now traded at around $248.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 34,230 shares as of .New Purchase: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)
Pinz Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.6 and $74.37, with an estimated average price of $48.86. The stock is now traded at around $65.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 107,000 shares as of .New Purchase: PPD Inc (PPD)
Pinz Capital Management, LP initiated holding in PPD Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.62 and $36.99, with an estimated average price of $31.62. The stock is now traded at around $34.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 203,700 shares as of .New Purchase: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)
Pinz Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.72 and $106.52, with an estimated average price of $98.51. The stock is now traded at around $100.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Immunovant Inc (IMVT)
Pinz Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Immunovant Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.61 and $38.9, with an estimated average price of $30.07. The stock is now traded at around $52.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 199,100 shares as of .Added: Repay Holdings Corp (RPAY)
Pinz Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Repay Holdings Corp by 192.44%. The purchase prices were between $21.97 and $26.99, with an estimated average price of $24.26. The stock is now traded at around $22.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 293,900 shares as of .Added: Avantor Inc (AVTR)
Pinz Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Avantor Inc by 161.84%. The purchase prices were between $16.99 and $22.79, with an estimated average price of $20.75. The stock is now traded at around $27.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 298,500 shares as of .Added: Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR)
Pinz Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Shift4 Payments Inc by 162.12%. The purchase prices were between $34 and $52.72, with an estimated average price of $44.37. The stock is now traded at around $59.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 131,062 shares as of .Added: Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd (KC)
Pinz Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd by 221.40%. The purchase prices were between $28.57 and $40.56, with an estimated average price of $34.13. The stock is now traded at around $37.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 160,700 shares as of .Added: The AZEK Co Inc (AZEK)
Pinz Capital Management, LP added to a holding in The AZEK Co Inc by 89.50%. The purchase prices were between $30.87 and $41.23, with an estimated average price of $34.86. The stock is now traded at around $33.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 189,500 shares as of .Added: Vroom Inc (VRM)
Pinz Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Vroom Inc by 148.50%. The purchase prices were between $44.04 and $73.87, with an estimated average price of $55.79. The stock is now traded at around $35.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 49,700 shares as of .Sold Out: Yandex NV (YNDX)
Pinz Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Yandex NV. The sale prices were between $49.49 and $68.23, with an estimated average price of $59.52.Sold Out: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Pinz Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $104.49 and $118.88, with an estimated average price of $110.82.Sold Out: Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF)
Pinz Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Fox Factory Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $72.1 and $111.37, with an estimated average price of $89.82.Sold Out: Royalty Pharma PLC (RPRX)
Pinz Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Royalty Pharma PLC. The sale prices were between $38.56 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $42.9.Sold Out: W.P. Carey Inc (WPC)
Pinz Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in W.P. Carey Inc. The sale prices were between $63.15 and $73.44, with an estimated average price of $68.8.Sold Out: PG&E Corp (PCG)
Pinz Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in PG&E Corp. The sale prices were between $8.59 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.27.
