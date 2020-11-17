ICONIQ Capital, LLC Buys Snowflake Inc, GoodRx Holdings Inc, ISHARES INC, Sells Datadog Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Tencent Music Entertainment Group

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company ICONIQ Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Snowflake Inc, GoodRx Holdings Inc, ISHARES INC, ISHARES INC, ISHARES INC, sells Datadog Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Celsius Holdings Inc, Accel Entertainment Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ICONIQ Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q3, ICONIQ Capital, LLC owns 61 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Datadog Inc (DDOG) - 3,905,639 shares, 23.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.38% Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) - 340,239 shares, 9.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.51% iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 1,799,110 shares, 8.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.75% Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 3,133,014 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57% Snowflake Inc (SNOW) - 420,000 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. New Position

ICONIQ Capital, LLC initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $217.39 and $259.13, with an estimated average price of $238.1. The stock is now traded at around $248.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.14%. The holding were 420,000 shares as of .

ICONIQ Capital, LLC initiated holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.7 and $56.79, with an estimated average price of $52.94. The stock is now traded at around $36.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of .

ICONIQ Capital, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES INC. The purchase prices were between $40.69 and $45.93, with an estimated average price of $44.25. The stock is now traded at around $49.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 975,500 shares as of .

ICONIQ Capital, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES INC. The purchase prices were between $57.46 and $66.88, with an estimated average price of $62.7. The stock is now traded at around $74.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 642,500 shares as of .

ICONIQ Capital, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES INC. The purchase prices were between $27.17 and $33.5, with an estimated average price of $30.67. The stock is now traded at around $32.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 595,000 shares as of .

ICONIQ Capital, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES INC. The purchase prices were between $35.32 and $40.33, with an estimated average price of $37.73. The stock is now traded at around $42.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 365,800 shares as of .

ICONIQ Capital, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 134.08%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3135.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,559 shares as of .

ICONIQ Capital, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 606.71%. The purchase prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1761.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,106 shares as of .

ICONIQ Capital, LLC added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 49.64%. The purchase prices were between $60 and $83.21, with an estimated average price of $69.52. The stock is now traded at around $86.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 46,513 shares as of .

ICONIQ Capital, LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 31.53%. The purchase prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $256.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 14,350 shares as of .

ICONIQ Capital, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 170.42%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $119.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,265 shares as of .

ICONIQ Capital, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI by 25.43%. The purchase prices were between $75.3 and $85.07, with an estimated average price of $80.24. The stock is now traded at around $88.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 39,549 shares as of .

ICONIQ Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The sale prices were between $13.35 and $17.5, with an estimated average price of $15.57.

ICONIQ Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Accel Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $7.8 and $14.55, with an estimated average price of $10.69.