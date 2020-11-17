Greenline Partners, LLC Buys ISHARES INC, ISHARES GOLD TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Sells Facebook Inc, Southern Copper Corp, Intel Corp

Investment company Greenline Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES INC, ISHARES GOLD TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Costco Wholesale Corp, Walmart Inc, sells Facebook Inc, Southern Copper Corp, Intel Corp, Newmont Corp, The Walt Disney Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Greenline Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Greenline Partners, LLC owns 103 stocks with a total value of $393 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MDT, UNP, VAPO, PM, PINS,

MDT, UNP, VAPO, PM, PINS, Added Positions: IEMG, IAU, EFA, COST, WMT, AMZN, MSFT, VRSN, JNJ, AMGN, PFE, V, PKX, CSGP, VDE, SU, ALB, COP, GDX, MMM, CVX, CACC, GLD, ANSS, WRLD, CBOE, CME, XLE, SCHR, VPU, XLV,

IEMG, IAU, EFA, COST, WMT, AMZN, MSFT, VRSN, JNJ, AMGN, PFE, V, PKX, CSGP, VDE, SU, ALB, COP, GDX, MMM, CVX, CACC, GLD, ANSS, WRLD, CBOE, CME, XLE, SCHR, VPU, XLV, Reduced Positions: FB, SCCO, INTC, NEM, DIS, WPM, BAC, JPM, BLK, GOOG, AEM, HD, VZ, UPS, BA, UNH, W, ADP, VWO, HON, FNV, GOLD, RGLD, CMPR, XOM, VRSK, VGLT, VGIT, AAPL, MCO, AMT, ORLY, ADBE, YELP, KKR, MA, KMX, DHR, MKL, SBAC, ROP, DLTR, PICK,

FB, SCCO, INTC, NEM, DIS, WPM, BAC, JPM, BLK, GOOG, AEM, HD, VZ, UPS, BA, UNH, W, ADP, VWO, HON, FNV, GOLD, RGLD, CMPR, XOM, VRSK, VGLT, VGIT, AAPL, MCO, AMT, ORLY, ADBE, YELP, KKR, MA, KMX, DHR, MKL, SBAC, ROP, DLTR, PICK, Sold Out: CSCO, BKNG, CB, IUSG, TJX, IUSV, HES, EOG, PXD, ALRM, VDC,

ISHARES GOLD TRUST (IAU) - 2,585,397 shares, 11.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 71.32% VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VWO) - 994,026 shares, 10.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.07% ISHARES INC (IEMG) - 730,526 shares, 9.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3173.11% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 74,942 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04% Rio Tinto PLC (RIO) - 178,755 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%

Greenline Partners, LLC initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $90.13 and $108.78, with an estimated average price of $100.4. The stock is now traded at around $110.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 32,638 shares as of .

Greenline Partners, LLC initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $165.99 and $202.37, with an estimated average price of $185.66. The stock is now traded at around $205.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,167 shares as of .

Greenline Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vapotherm Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $53.8, with an estimated average price of $35.94. The stock is now traded at around $26.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,818 shares as of .

Greenline Partners, LLC initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.28 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $32.5. The stock is now traded at around $63.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,204 shares as of .

Greenline Partners, LLC initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.99 and $81.94, with an estimated average price of $77.08. The stock is now traded at around $78.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,763 shares as of .

Greenline Partners, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES INC by 3173.11%. The purchase prices were between $48.22 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $52.43. The stock is now traded at around $58.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.51%. The holding were 730,526 shares as of .

Greenline Partners, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES GOLD TRUST by 71.32%. The purchase prices were between $16.92 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $18.26. The stock is now traded at around $17.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.92%. The holding were 2,585,397 shares as of .

Greenline Partners, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 340.06%. The purchase prices were between $61.1 and $65.92, with an estimated average price of $63.99. The stock is now traded at around $70.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 92,183 shares as of .

Greenline Partners, LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 140.64%. The purchase prices were between $304.75 and $358.86, with an estimated average price of $335.76. The stock is now traded at around $381.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 19,665 shares as of .

Greenline Partners, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 98.12%. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31. The stock is now traded at around $149.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 58,103 shares as of .

Greenline Partners, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 85.39%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3135.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 2,449 shares as of .

Greenline Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58.

Greenline Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1638.47 and $1948.73, with an estimated average price of $1757.32.

Greenline Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $113.85 and $136.03, with an estimated average price of $125.61.

Greenline Partners, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $72.41 and $86.02, with an estimated average price of $78.14.

Greenline Partners, LLC sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $49.86 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $53.88.

Greenline Partners, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $51.09 and $56.67, with an estimated average price of $54.3.