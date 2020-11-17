Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc Buys JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, OGE Energy Corp, Sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, VANGUARD INDEX FDS

Nashville, TN, based Investment company Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc (Current Portfolio) buys JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, OGE Energy Corp, Chevron Corp, Merck Inc, sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, Weyerhaeuser Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc. As of 2020Q3, Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc owns 173 stocks with a total value of $459 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: GIS, ORI, TGT, APD, PCH, CRM, UNP, CARR, MOBL,

GIS, ORI, TGT, APD, PCH, CRM, UNP, CARR, MOBL, Added Positions: JPST, VGSH, OGE, CVX, MRK, XLRE, EPD, VTV, IGSB, VB, DUK, VZ, SO, USB, MGNI, CSCO, KO, BIPC, SCHV, VTI, ABBV, INTC, DEO, PFE, BMY, SPY, SHY, QUAL, EFA, JPM, KMB, LMT, MTB, FLRN, AMGN, BF.B,

JPST, VGSH, OGE, CVX, MRK, XLRE, EPD, VTV, IGSB, VB, DUK, VZ, SO, USB, MGNI, CSCO, KO, BIPC, SCHV, VTI, ABBV, INTC, DEO, PFE, BMY, SPY, SHY, QUAL, EFA, JPM, KMB, LMT, MTB, FLRN, AMGN, BF.B, Reduced Positions: SHV, XOM, VBR, AAPL, PNFP, WY, WFC, FHN, XLE, CSTR, MSFT, UPS, DAL, CSX, VDE, VEU, VIG, T, CALM, SNEX, MMP, UNH, PAYX, XLU, RTX, HCA, GOOG, YUM, GTLS, WPRT, LUV, IQLT, NKE, SPLV, BRK.B, TFC, FLOT, BND, ACWX, IWF, PXF, QQQ, WMT, CB, LIQT, BAC, MMM, NUE, DHR, MCD, LYB, HD, HAS, GOOGL, IWM, BAX, BDX, BLK, LLY, IWD, SYY, EEMV, WBA, VG, KOS,

SHV, XOM, VBR, AAPL, PNFP, WY, WFC, FHN, XLE, CSTR, MSFT, UPS, DAL, CSX, VDE, VEU, VIG, T, CALM, SNEX, MMP, UNH, PAYX, XLU, RTX, HCA, GOOG, YUM, GTLS, WPRT, LUV, IQLT, NKE, SPLV, BRK.B, TFC, FLOT, BND, ACWX, IWF, PXF, QQQ, WMT, CB, LIQT, BAC, MMM, NUE, DHR, MCD, LYB, HD, HAS, GOOGL, IWM, BAX, BDX, BLK, LLY, IWD, SYY, EEMV, WBA, VG, KOS, Sold Out: ALL, VNQ, MS, SPYV, TRV, AMLP, RNST, OTIS, BSV, RF, SH,

For the details of WOODMONT INVESTMENT COUNSEL LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/woodmont+investment+counsel+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VUG) - 168,537 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTV) - 278,080 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.50% JP MORGAN ETF TRUS (JPST) - 415,473 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6908.65% VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 458,656 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 140,391 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.49%

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in General Mills Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.32 and $65.74, with an estimated average price of $62.5. The stock is now traded at around $61.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 12,828 shares as of .

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in Old Republic International Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.09 and $17.4, with an estimated average price of $15.99. The stock is now traded at around $18.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 28,734 shares as of .

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $117.7 and $157.42, with an estimated average price of $137.09. The stock is now traded at around $163.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,637 shares as of .

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in PotlatchDeltic Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $47.48, with an estimated average price of $42.68. The stock is now traded at around $43.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,100 shares as of .

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $165.99 and $202.37, with an estimated average price of $185.66. The stock is now traded at around $205.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,129 shares as of .

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in Carrier Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.61 and $31.03, with an estimated average price of $28.24. The stock is now traded at around $40.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,912 shares as of .

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS by 6908.65%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $50.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.52%. The holding were 415,473 shares as of .

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 2039.92%. The purchase prices were between $62.07 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $62.13. The stock is now traded at around $61.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 106,461 shares as of .

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in OGE Energy Corp by 58.97%. The purchase prices were between $28.69 and $33.79, with an estimated average price of $31.46. The stock is now traded at around $34.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 195,934 shares as of .

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 57.76%. The purchase prices were between $71.8 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $84.13. The stock is now traded at around $87.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 72,973 shares as of .

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 24.13%. The purchase prices were between $76.69 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $82.09. The stock is now traded at around $81.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 74,987 shares as of .

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 119.79%. The purchase prices were between $33.85 and $37.14, with an estimated average price of $35.65. The stock is now traded at around $37.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 55,586 shares as of .

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold out a holding in Allstate Corp. The sale prices were between $85.82 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $93.31.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $76.31 and $83.64, with an estimated average price of $80.3.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $46.42 and $53.25, with an estimated average price of $50.37.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $28.64 and $31.68, with an estimated average price of $30.38.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $107.44 and $122.24, with an estimated average price of $114.64.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold out a holding in ALPS ETF TRUST. The sale prices were between $18.91 and $24.47, with an estimated average price of $22.12.