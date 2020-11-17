Centiva Capital, LP Buys ISHARES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Tiffany, Sells Johnson & Johnson, ChampionX Corp, Illumina Inc

Investment company Centiva Capital, LP (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Tiffany, Varian Medical Systems Inc, Starboard Value Acquisition Corp, sells Johnson & Johnson, ChampionX Corp, Illumina Inc, Apple Inc, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Centiva Capital, LP. As of 2020Q3, Centiva Capital, LP owns 653 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 563,300 shares, 12.50% of the total portfolio. ISHARES TRUST (IWM) - 1,003,800 shares, 9.97% of the total portfolio. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 381,100 shares, 8.46% of the total portfolio. ISHARES TRUST (LQD) - 506,940 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. New Position Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 113,900 shares, 1.59% of the total portfolio.

Centiva Capital, LP initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $134.22 and $139.15, with an estimated average price of $136.3. The stock is now traded at around $136.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.53%. The holding were 506,940 shares as of .

Centiva Capital, LP initiated holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.49 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $173.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of .

Centiva Capital, LP initiated holding in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.3, with an estimated average price of $10.13. The stock is now traded at around $10.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 752,900 shares as of .

Centiva Capital, LP initiated holding in Executive Network Partnering Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.05 and $25.25, with an estimated average price of $25.16. The stock is now traded at around $24.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of .

Centiva Capital, LP initiated holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.69 and $71.37, with an estimated average price of $67.58. The stock is now traded at around $80.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 78,200 shares as of .

Centiva Capital, LP initiated holding in PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 450,000 shares as of .

Centiva Capital, LP added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 665.65%. The purchase prices were between $28.16 and $33.53, with an estimated average price of $30.86. The stock is now traded at around $39.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 363,127 shares as of .

Centiva Capital, LP added to a holding in Tiffany & Co by 1017.98%. The purchase prices were between $113.19 and $127.25, with an estimated average price of $121.51. The stock is now traded at around $131.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 85,000 shares as of .

Centiva Capital, LP added to a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund by 66.82%. The purchase prices were between $126.88 and $145.8, with an estimated average price of $135.61. The stock is now traded at around $140.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 124,970 shares as of .

Centiva Capital, LP added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 220.33%. The purchase prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1761.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 6,365 shares as of .

Centiva Capital, LP added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 137.48%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $214.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 51,643 shares as of .

Centiva Capital, LP added to a holding in Immunomedics Inc by 463.10%. The purchase prices were between $36.91 and $85.53, with an estimated average price of $50.24. The stock is now traded at around $87.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 87,500 shares as of .

Centiva Capital, LP sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87.

Centiva Capital, LP sold out a holding in ChampionX Corp. The sale prices were between $7.97 and $11.25, with an estimated average price of $9.64.

Centiva Capital, LP sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $60.74 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $63.43.

Centiva Capital, LP sold out a holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $10 and $14.95, with an estimated average price of $12.7.

Centiva Capital, LP sold out a holding in Marriott International Inc. The sale prices were between $83.52 and $107.76, with an estimated average price of $94.4.

Centiva Capital, LP sold out a holding in Legg Mason Inc. The sale prices were between $49.71 and $49.99, with an estimated average price of $49.88.