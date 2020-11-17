Centiva Capital, LP Buys ISHARES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Tiffany, Sells Johnson & Johnson, ChampionX Corp, Illumina Inc

Investment company Centiva Capital, LP (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Tiffany, Varian Medical Systems Inc, Starboard Value Acquisition Corp, sells Johnson & Johnson, ChampionX Corp, Illumina Inc, Apple Inc, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Centiva Capital, LP. As of 2020Q3, Centiva Capital, LP owns 653 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: LQD, VAR, SVACU, ENPC.U, MXIM, RST, PMVC.U, SCHW, SMH, BLK, ANGI, WLTW, NSH.U, UPS, VSLR, FE, ECL, INFO, VRTU, CCIV.U, NEM, PGR, SGMS, PMT, RUN, LVGO, ALUS, AACQU, EMB, ORLY, XLNX, VRSK, DOW, AFL, IBM, MKC, SPGI, LIN, EVRG, SBSW, JCAP, PTAC, GOAC.U, BFT.U, FCACU, MMM, APH, ASH, GLW, CUB, DE, EXC, FDS, IEX, MS, SHW, SYK, TTC, OC, HZNP, BKI, AKCA, ARE, FICO, OGE, PTC, ZBH, ZS, HTH, APD, SAM, CSGP, IT, EQC, HL, HSY, MTB, MDU, TECH, WRB, AER, REGI, SYF, TRU, MSGS, IIPR, ADT, LINX, LATNU, ZI, FAII.U, MUB, AFG, AME, ADI, AVA, BAC, CVBF, CHE, XEC, CNX, FNF, FLO, HPQ, MGA, MPWR, NVR, NAV, NKE, NDSN, BKNG, SMTC, SBNY, WPM, SWKS, SYNA, TREX, USB, WDFC, HOMB, FCAU, SSNC, BKU, MOS, IBP, SHAK, SHOP, RACE, WSC, BHF, APG, MDB, GTES, DOMO, TENB, NIO, AMCI, FVRR, SBE.U, SFTW, CHPM, CCAC, PCPL, ACI, AACQ, HPX, ASAN, PSTH, ERES, FGNA.U, XLI, RAMP, ARCH, ATO, BECN, BRO, BRKR, BG, BXMT, CE, CHD, CAG, BAP, DCI, DOV, ETN, DISH, FCNCA, GIS, GNW, EVRI, HAIN, THG, HIG, ITW, JJSF, SJM, JBL, JKHY, KEY, LKQ, LANC, LII, MKSI, MIDD, PPG, PHI, PCH, REG, RF, SIGI, SWX, SNPS, THS, UNP, URBN, VFC, WM, WAL, XEL, ZION, KBR, MELI, MSCI, MAXR, RGA, ST, JKS, FAF, NXPI, FBHS, NCLH, BCC, VOYA, CFG, NVRO, VSTO, CABO, TEAM, GCP, ATUS, SMAR, SILK, REYN, SCVX, IPOC, GRSVU, PLTR, CLII.U, AMX, AWR, CFFN, CDE, CBSH, CIG, EWBC, ESS, FSP, EHC, HELE, HIW, HUBB, INO, KLAC, SR, MBI, NYCB, ONB, OKE, PBCT, PDCE, DGX, RDN, SHO, TER, GL, VRSN, WST, G, CVI, FTI, ARI, CALX, VEON, VRA, SBRA, TRGP, EPAM, RLGY, RH, PTCT, NWSA, LILAK, HPE, KNSL, CADE, ATNX, RDFN, AVYA, ZUO, CCX, CCX, SWTX, SOAC, JWS, WPF, HOLUU, CPSR, DEH, CYH, ENIA, FNB, NAT, SM, MUX, WETF, OCSL, HCHC, BNED,
- Added Positions: KBE, TIF, IBB, GOOGL, MSFT, IMMU, ORCL, WMGI, ANH, FIT, NGHC, LLY, CMCSA, WFC, ETFC, TMUS, NBL, CSCO, IWM, QGEN, FB, MDT, VZ, CLGX, GRUB, BIIB, MDLZ, TWLO, VEEV, TXN, AAL, SQ, VMW, ABC, PK, CHTR, NFLX, NRG, MGM, ZGNX, LRCX, AA, COUP, MA, ROLL, TCO, QCOM, TMO, V, ADBE, PRI, IPHI, NEOG, LNC, HP, BRX, PACW, GSAH.U, TFC, BERY, PFSI, SPWH, ACAD, XOP, BOH, VLY, CNS, FIS, IDA, ISRG, IRM, FFIN, BKH, PNFP, PHM, NLY, AIG, EMR, SJI, DHT, CSX, DXC, GD, ASB, XLE, ALNY, QRVO, SABR, GILD, GBCI, KMB, KSS, LEN, POWI, SEIC, SXT, SWBI, WTFC,
- Reduced Positions: ILMN, AAPL, PYPL, ADSW, BABA, ABBV, CRM, AMGN, AMZN, PRU, NVDA, MET, CHWY, WPF.U, GOOG, TSLA, PFE, URI, EBAY, UMPQ, TWTR, INTC, EMN, CVX, UNM, DFS, VRTX, KOD, AMP, MRTX, DHI, CMI, MRK, NSC, MU, AMD, TT, CCC, PEP, MMC, CVS, ATH, EHTH, AVGO, LPLA, C, CTSH, CHGG, WYNN, ABT, BAND, COST, EW, EPR, HD, HST, ICUI, K, LOW, MTG, EQH, MCO, ARCC, NWE, ALLY, AYX, OMF, OKTA, FRPT, ZTS, FIVN, SAIL, PNC, LXP, ATVI, ADM, BCPC, BDX, CMA, CBU, RHP, ORI, SBUX, KTOS, FOLD, PM, PEGA, NUE, MKL, GLIBA, MNST, PSEC, CFR, ZM, GBDC, AXP, PSX,
- Sold Out: JNJ, CHX, USMV, CHNG, MAR, LM, HES, KSU, WMT, DIS, BMY, UNH, TGT, WUBA, ACIA, TAP, LOGM, WEX, BFAM, BAX, CI, ICE, PG, SGEN, FTNT, FSCT, TREB.U, CCXI, CIT, LBRDK, AMG, PFG, SLB, NOW, QLYS, WDAY, JHG, CF, COF, COLB, CACC, FCFS, FLS, KBH, TGTX, STAA, UHS, WAT, WCC, CMG, TDG, TFSL, IRDM, LOPE, GM, NMIH, VRNS, MYOK, AXSM, NGVT, FHB, DLPH, PRNB, PING, SBE, RSP, ADC, ALK, MO, AVY, GOLD, CBRE, CAH, CAKE, CBB, CLF, KO, CNO, CW, ESGR, EXEL, FORM, GPN, GPK, HBAN, ISBC, KIM, LMNX, MIC, MTH, MNTA, MNRO, IOSP, OLN, PZZA, PRGO, STL, RLI, ROP, RCL, RGLD, SCL, STRA, TTWO, UDR, VLO, WDR, WBS, ANTM, WDC, L, CSIQ, IBKR, CXO, ENSG, NOVT, AMBA, APAM, AMH, FATE, ESI, DRNA, OUT, HUBS, CWEN, PSTG, MIME, EVBG, HLNE, BHVN, CWK, MRNA, ALEC, TPTX, T, SRPT, AEIS, AXS, B, OPCH, CACI, CWT, CCL, TPR, CVA, DRI, ATGE, DNRCQ, DRE, EOG, EA, EQT, EEFT, M, FHN, FCX, GE, HE, HFC, INDB, KGC, LPX, MLM, MCY, VIVO, MLAB, MCHP, NEBLQ, PPL, PEI, BPOP, KWR, RS, SON, RGR, ACIW, USNA, MTN, VECO, WWE, PAYS, DEI, DAL, ICL, BTG, AGNC, KAR, ENV, NPTN, MPC, ACHC, AERI, HLT, OGS, PCTY, WATT, NAVI, WPG, TERP, BSIG, PRTY, GBT, DCPH, EAF, INSP, PRSP, REZI, BGGSQ, TRXC, ASNAQ, F, JBLU, PTE, TLRDQ, NAK, SWN, TSCO, AUY, CUBA, YGYI, WPX, SENS, WBT, JILL, YCBD, NINE, AGE, PHUN, SONM, CCO, BXRX, XME,
For the details of Centiva Capital, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/centiva+capital%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Centiva Capital, LP
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 563,300 shares, 12.50% of the total portfolio.
- ISHARES TRUST (IWM) - 1,003,800 shares, 9.97% of the total portfolio.
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 381,100 shares, 8.46% of the total portfolio.
- ISHARES TRUST (LQD) - 506,940 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 113,900 shares, 1.59% of the total portfolio.
Centiva Capital, LP initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $134.22 and $139.15, with an estimated average price of $136.3. The stock is now traded at around $136.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.53%. The holding were 506,940 shares as of .New Purchase: Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR)
Centiva Capital, LP initiated holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.49 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $173.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Starboard Value Acquisition Corp (SVACU)
Centiva Capital, LP initiated holding in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.3, with an estimated average price of $10.13. The stock is now traded at around $10.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 752,900 shares as of .New Purchase: Executive Network Partnering Corp (ENPC.U)
Centiva Capital, LP initiated holding in Executive Network Partnering Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.05 and $25.25, with an estimated average price of $25.16. The stock is now traded at around $24.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM)
Centiva Capital, LP initiated holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.69 and $71.37, with an estimated average price of $67.58. The stock is now traded at around $80.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 78,200 shares as of .New Purchase: PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp (PMVC.U)
Centiva Capital, LP initiated holding in PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 450,000 shares as of .Added: SPDR SERIES TRUST (KBE)
Centiva Capital, LP added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 665.65%. The purchase prices were between $28.16 and $33.53, with an estimated average price of $30.86. The stock is now traded at around $39.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 363,127 shares as of .Added: Tiffany & Co (TIF)
Centiva Capital, LP added to a holding in Tiffany & Co by 1017.98%. The purchase prices were between $113.19 and $127.25, with an estimated average price of $121.51. The stock is now traded at around $131.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 85,000 shares as of .Added: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)
Centiva Capital, LP added to a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund by 66.82%. The purchase prices were between $126.88 and $145.8, with an estimated average price of $135.61. The stock is now traded at around $140.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 124,970 shares as of .Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Centiva Capital, LP added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 220.33%. The purchase prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1761.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 6,365 shares as of .Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Centiva Capital, LP added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 137.48%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $214.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 51,643 shares as of .Added: Immunomedics Inc (IMMU)
Centiva Capital, LP added to a holding in Immunomedics Inc by 463.10%. The purchase prices were between $36.91 and $85.53, with an estimated average price of $50.24. The stock is now traded at around $87.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 87,500 shares as of .Sold Out: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Centiva Capital, LP sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87.Sold Out: ChampionX Corp (CHX)
Centiva Capital, LP sold out a holding in ChampionX Corp. The sale prices were between $7.97 and $11.25, with an estimated average price of $9.64.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (USMV)
Centiva Capital, LP sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $60.74 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $63.43.Sold Out: Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG)
Centiva Capital, LP sold out a holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $10 and $14.95, with an estimated average price of $12.7.Sold Out: Marriott International Inc (MAR)
Centiva Capital, LP sold out a holding in Marriott International Inc. The sale prices were between $83.52 and $107.76, with an estimated average price of $94.4.Sold Out: Legg Mason Inc (LM)
Centiva Capital, LP sold out a holding in Legg Mason Inc. The sale prices were between $49.71 and $49.99, with an estimated average price of $49.88.
Here is the complete portfolio of Centiva Capital, LP. Also check out:
1. Centiva Capital, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Centiva Capital, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Centiva Capital, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Centiva Capital, LP keeps buying