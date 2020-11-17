  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Capital Returns Management, LLC Buys FBL Financial Group Inc, ProSight Global Inc, Sells Benefytt Technologies Inc, Arch Capital Group, RenaissanceRe Holdings

November 17, 2020 | About: FFG -0.59% PROS +0.49% BFYT +0%

New York, NY, based Investment company Capital Returns Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys FBL Financial Group Inc, ProSight Global Inc, sells Benefytt Technologies Inc, Arch Capital Group, RenaissanceRe Holdings, Enstar Group during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Returns Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Capital Returns Management, LLC owns 11 stocks with a total value of $38 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Capital Returns Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+returns+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Capital Returns Management, LLC
  1. Watford Holdings Ltd (WTRE) - 428,902 shares, 25.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.84%
  2. Argo Group International Holdings Ltd (ARGO) - 139,004 shares, 12.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.41%
  3. FBL Financial Group Inc (FFG) - 74,107 shares, 9.31% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. James River Group Holdings Ltd (JRVR) - 80,000 shares, 9.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.11%
  5. Chubb Ltd (CB) - 30,000 shares, 9.08% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: FBL Financial Group Inc (FFG)

Capital Returns Management, LLC initiated holding in FBL Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.35 and $50.25, with an estimated average price of $39.91. The stock is now traded at around $52.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.31%. The holding were 74,107 shares as of .

New Purchase: ProSight Global Inc (PROS)

Capital Returns Management, LLC initiated holding in ProSight Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.86 and $11.55, with an estimated average price of $9.23. The stock is now traded at around $12.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.08%. The holding were 239,566 shares as of .

Sold Out: Benefytt Technologies Inc (BFYT)

Capital Returns Management, LLC sold out a holding in Benefytt Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $19.07 and $31.16, with an estimated average price of $28.78.



Here is the complete portfolio of Capital Returns Management, LLC. Also check out:

