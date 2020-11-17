Shannon River Fund Management CO LLC Buys GoDaddy Inc, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, Dynatrace Inc, Sells Qualcomm Inc, Verint Systems Inc, Expedia Group Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Shannon River Fund Management CO LLC (Current Portfolio) buys GoDaddy Inc, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, Dynatrace Inc, Warner Music Group Corp, EverQuote Inc, sells Qualcomm Inc, Verint Systems Inc, Expedia Group Inc, Royal Caribbean Group, Autodesk Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shannon River Fund Management CO LLC. As of 2020Q3, Shannon River Fund Management CO LLC owns 29 stocks with a total value of $812 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: GDDY, ZI, MANH, ZNGA, MSGS, SONO, IAC, FSRVU, DGNR.U, OAC,

GDDY, ZI, MANH, ZNGA, MSGS, SONO, IAC, FSRVU, DGNR.U, OAC, Added Positions: DT, WMG, EVER, FLEX, BKNG, ARCE, PETQ, WPF.U, LORL, UPWK,

DT, WMG, EVER, FLEX, BKNG, ARCE, PETQ, WPF.U, LORL, UPWK, Reduced Positions: EXPE, ADSK, NICE, SAIL, NYT, STMP, FAF, IDCC, FLWS,

EXPE, ADSK, NICE, SAIL, NYT, STMP, FAF, IDCC, FLWS, Sold Out: QCOM, VRNT, RCL, UBER, GWRE, CATM, LRN, IMMR, ZG,

Dynatrace Inc (DT) - 2,110,158 shares, 10.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.99% New York Times Co (NYT) - 1,788,265 shares, 9.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.68% InterDigital Inc (IDCC) - 1,288,546 shares, 9.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.93% SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL) - 1,489,799 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.54% GoDaddy Inc (GDDY) - 670,762 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. New Position

Shannon River Fund Management CO LLC initiated holding in GoDaddy Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.97 and $85.23, with an estimated average price of $75.39. The stock is now traded at around $76.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.28%. The holding were 670,762 shares as of .

Shannon River Fund Management CO LLC initiated holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.11 and $48.4, with an estimated average price of $39.2. The stock is now traded at around $40.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.18%. The holding were 1,167,987 shares as of .

Shannon River Fund Management CO LLC initiated holding in Manhattan Associates Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.54 and $101.59, with an estimated average price of $94.61. The stock is now traded at around $92.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 156,734 shares as of .

Shannon River Fund Management CO LLC initiated holding in Zynga Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.3 and $10.44, with an estimated average price of $9.3. The stock is now traded at around $7.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 1,512,099 shares as of .

Shannon River Fund Management CO LLC initiated holding in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. The purchase prices were between $144.31 and $171.48, with an estimated average price of $156.96. The stock is now traded at around $173.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 81,946 shares as of .

Shannon River Fund Management CO LLC initiated holding in Sonos Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.76 and $17.5, with an estimated average price of $14.71. The stock is now traded at around $17.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 799,427 shares as of .

Shannon River Fund Management CO LLC added to a holding in Warner Music Group Corp by 159.64%. The purchase prices were between $27.01 and $31.02, with an estimated average price of $29.16. The stock is now traded at around $29.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 1,372,167 shares as of .

Shannon River Fund Management CO LLC added to a holding in Dynatrace Inc by 38.99%. The purchase prices were between $36.78 and $47.09, with an estimated average price of $40.95. The stock is now traded at around $36.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 2,110,158 shares as of .

Shannon River Fund Management CO LLC added to a holding in EverQuote Inc by 110.71%. The purchase prices were between $35.5 and $62.79, with an estimated average price of $45.17. The stock is now traded at around $38.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 877,288 shares as of .

Shannon River Fund Management CO LLC added to a holding in Flex Ltd by 43.84%. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $11.92, with an estimated average price of $10.81. The stock is now traded at around $16.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 4,216,911 shares as of .

Shannon River Fund Management CO LLC added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 38.52%. The purchase prices were between $1638.47 and $1948.73, with an estimated average price of $1757.32. The stock is now traded at around $2081.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 16,567 shares as of .

Shannon River Fund Management CO LLC added to a holding in Arco Platform Ltd by 177.98%. The purchase prices were between $39.03 and $48.81, with an estimated average price of $44.03. The stock is now traded at around $39.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 294,391 shares as of .

Shannon River Fund Management CO LLC sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $88.89 and $123.18, with an estimated average price of $106.72.

Shannon River Fund Management CO LLC sold out a holding in Verint Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $42.04 and $51.37, with an estimated average price of $45.81.

Shannon River Fund Management CO LLC sold out a holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The sale prices were between $47.12 and $71.95, with an estimated average price of $58.93.

Shannon River Fund Management CO LLC sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $29.42 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $32.98.

Shannon River Fund Management CO LLC sold out a holding in Guidewire Software Inc. The sale prices were between $103.33 and $121.84, with an estimated average price of $112.39.

Shannon River Fund Management CO LLC sold out a holding in Cardtronics PLC. The sale prices were between $18.72 and $24.25, with an estimated average price of $21.85.