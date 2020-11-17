  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Banbury Partners Llc Buys Restaurant Brands International Inc, Workday Inc, Tradeweb Markets Inc, Sells TransDigm Group Inc, CAE Inc, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc

November 17, 2020 | About: CSGP -0.16% CCC -1.52% RP +0.75% BKI -0.24% FB -1.42% ZEN +2.88% QSR -0.75% WDAY +0.8% TW -2.38% TDG +0.7% SSNC +1.82%

Charlotte, NC, based Investment company Banbury Partners Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Restaurant Brands International Inc, Workday Inc, Tradeweb Markets Inc, CoStar Group Inc, Clarivate PLC, sells TransDigm Group Inc, CAE Inc, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Fleetcor Technologies Inc, Charter Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Banbury Partners Llc. As of 2020Q3, Banbury Partners Llc owns 15 stocks with a total value of $322 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BANBURY PARTNERS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/banbury+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BANBURY PARTNERS LLC
  1. Black Knight Inc (BKI) - 341,435 shares, 9.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.28%
  2. Zendesk Inc (ZEN) - 277,404 shares, 8.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.15%
  3. Clarivate PLC (CCC) - 868,258 shares, 8.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.64%
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 100,739 shares, 8.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.10%
  5. CoStar Group Inc (CSGP) - 30,764 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 102.47%
New Purchase: Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR)

Banbury Partners Llc initiated holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.73 and $58.21, with an estimated average price of $55.75. The stock is now traded at around $59.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.39%. The holding were 413,652 shares as of .

New Purchase: Workday Inc (WDAY)

Banbury Partners Llc initiated holding in Workday Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.47 and $243.88, with an estimated average price of $197.97. The stock is now traded at around $226.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.49%. The holding were 97,070 shares as of .

New Purchase: Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW)

Banbury Partners Llc initiated holding in Tradeweb Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.66 and $59.23, with an estimated average price of $55.01. The stock is now traded at around $58.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.68%. The holding were 315,000 shares as of .

Added: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)

Banbury Partners Llc added to a holding in CoStar Group Inc by 102.47%. The purchase prices were between $679.99 and $877.83, with an estimated average price of $796.25. The stock is now traded at around $914.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.1%. The holding were 30,764 shares as of .

Added: Clarivate PLC (CCC)

Banbury Partners Llc added to a holding in Clarivate PLC by 53.64%. The purchase prices were between $21.87 and $30.99, with an estimated average price of $27.02. The stock is now traded at around $27.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 868,258 shares as of .

Added: RealPage Inc (RP)

Banbury Partners Llc added to a holding in RealPage Inc by 48.72%. The purchase prices were between $55.69 and $67.52, with an estimated average price of $61.83. The stock is now traded at around $62.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 451,075 shares as of .

Added: Black Knight Inc (BKI)

Banbury Partners Llc added to a holding in Black Knight Inc by 30.28%. The purchase prices were between $69.08 and $87.05, with an estimated average price of $78.69. The stock is now traded at around $94.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 341,435 shares as of .

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Banbury Partners Llc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 28.10%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $275.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 100,739 shares as of .

Added: Zendesk Inc (ZEN)

Banbury Partners Llc added to a holding in Zendesk Inc by 24.15%. The purchase prices were between $85.26 and $106.79, with an estimated average price of $93.53. The stock is now traded at around $125.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 277,404 shares as of .

Sold Out: TransDigm Group Inc (TDG)

Banbury Partners Llc sold out a holding in TransDigm Group Inc. The sale prices were between $410.98 and $519.01, with an estimated average price of $470.25.

Sold Out: SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC)

Banbury Partners Llc sold out a holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $55.75 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.8.



