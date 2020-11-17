Banbury Partners Llc Buys Restaurant Brands International Inc, Workday Inc, Tradeweb Markets Inc, Sells TransDigm Group Inc, CAE Inc, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc

Charlotte, NC, based Investment company Banbury Partners Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Restaurant Brands International Inc, Workday Inc, Tradeweb Markets Inc, CoStar Group Inc, Clarivate PLC, sells TransDigm Group Inc, CAE Inc, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Fleetcor Technologies Inc, Charter Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Banbury Partners Llc. As of 2020Q3, Banbury Partners Llc owns 15 stocks with a total value of $322 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: QSR, WDAY, TW,

QSR, WDAY, TW, Added Positions: CSGP, CCC, RP, BKI, FB, ZEN, FIS, FICO, NYT,

CSGP, CCC, RP, BKI, FB, ZEN, FIS, FICO, NYT, Reduced Positions: CAE, FLT, CHTR,

CAE, FLT, CHTR, Sold Out: TDG, SSNC,

Black Knight Inc (BKI) - 341,435 shares, 9.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.28% Zendesk Inc (ZEN) - 277,404 shares, 8.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.15% Clarivate PLC (CCC) - 868,258 shares, 8.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.64% Facebook Inc (FB) - 100,739 shares, 8.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.10% CoStar Group Inc (CSGP) - 30,764 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 102.47%

Banbury Partners Llc initiated holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.73 and $58.21, with an estimated average price of $55.75. The stock is now traded at around $59.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.39%. The holding were 413,652 shares as of .

Banbury Partners Llc initiated holding in Workday Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.47 and $243.88, with an estimated average price of $197.97. The stock is now traded at around $226.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.49%. The holding were 97,070 shares as of .

Banbury Partners Llc initiated holding in Tradeweb Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.66 and $59.23, with an estimated average price of $55.01. The stock is now traded at around $58.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.68%. The holding were 315,000 shares as of .

Banbury Partners Llc added to a holding in CoStar Group Inc by 102.47%. The purchase prices were between $679.99 and $877.83, with an estimated average price of $796.25. The stock is now traded at around $914.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.1%. The holding were 30,764 shares as of .

Banbury Partners Llc added to a holding in Clarivate PLC by 53.64%. The purchase prices were between $21.87 and $30.99, with an estimated average price of $27.02. The stock is now traded at around $27.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 868,258 shares as of .

Banbury Partners Llc added to a holding in RealPage Inc by 48.72%. The purchase prices were between $55.69 and $67.52, with an estimated average price of $61.83. The stock is now traded at around $62.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 451,075 shares as of .

Banbury Partners Llc added to a holding in Black Knight Inc by 30.28%. The purchase prices were between $69.08 and $87.05, with an estimated average price of $78.69. The stock is now traded at around $94.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 341,435 shares as of .

Banbury Partners Llc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 28.10%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $275.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 100,739 shares as of .

Banbury Partners Llc added to a holding in Zendesk Inc by 24.15%. The purchase prices were between $85.26 and $106.79, with an estimated average price of $93.53. The stock is now traded at around $125.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 277,404 shares as of .

Banbury Partners Llc sold out a holding in TransDigm Group Inc. The sale prices were between $410.98 and $519.01, with an estimated average price of $470.25.

Banbury Partners Llc sold out a holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $55.75 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.8.