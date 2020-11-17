  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Nwi Management Lp Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Microsoft Corp, Acceleron Pharma Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Workday Inc, Melco Resorts and Entertainment

November 17, 2020 | About: BABA -0.58% MSFT -1.28% MU +0.21% XLRN -1.54% IMMU +0% WMT -2.01% HZNP +0.83% TIP +0.17% SLV -1.22% MLCO -0.54% SAVE -1.17%

New York, NY, based Investment company Nwi Management Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Microsoft Corp, Acceleron Pharma Inc, Immunomedics Inc, Walmart Inc, sells Amazon.com Inc, Workday Inc, Melco Resorts and Entertainment, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nwi Management Lp. As of 2020Q3, Nwi Management Lp owns 36 stocks with a total value of $976 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NWI MANAGEMENT LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nwi+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NWI MANAGEMENT LP
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 138,000 shares, 20.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.34%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 50,400 shares, 16.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.2%
  3. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 401,000 shares, 12.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 73.59%
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 325,000 shares, 8.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.53%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 266,591 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 105.07%
New Purchase: Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN)

Nwi Management Lp initiated holding in Acceleron Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.13 and $113.11, with an estimated average price of $99.44. The stock is now traded at around $113.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Immunomedics Inc (IMMU)

Nwi Management Lp initiated holding in Immunomedics Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.91 and $85.53, with an estimated average price of $50.24. The stock is now traded at around $87.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 124,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Nwi Management Lp initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31. The stock is now traded at around $149.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP)

Nwi Management Lp initiated holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.23 and $79.93, with an estimated average price of $68.64. The stock is now traded at around $71.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (TIP)

Nwi Management Lp initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $123.08 and $127.1, with an estimated average price of $125.6. The stock is now traded at around $125.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 38,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES SILVER TST (SLV)

Nwi Management Lp initiated holding in ISHARES SILVER TST. The purchase prices were between $16.71 and $27, with an estimated average price of $22.68. The stock is now traded at around $22.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 55,100 shares as of .

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Nwi Management Lp added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 73.59%. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $256.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.12%. The holding were 401,000 shares as of .

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Nwi Management Lp added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 105.07%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $214.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 266,591 shares as of .

Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Nwi Management Lp added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 30.30%. The purchase prices were between $42.66 and $52.64, with an estimated average price of $48.39. The stock is now traded at around $61.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 430,000 shares as of .

Sold Out: Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd (MLCO)

Nwi Management Lp sold out a holding in Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.22 and $19.98, with an estimated average price of $17.73.

Sold Out: Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE)

Nwi Management Lp sold out a holding in Spirit Airlines Inc. The sale prices were between $15.37 and $19.36, with an estimated average price of $17.23.

Sold Out: SPDR DOW JONES IND (DIA)

Nwi Management Lp sold out a holding in SPDR DOW JONES IND. The sale prices were between $255.76 and $290.4, with an estimated average price of $272.14.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (LQD)

Nwi Management Lp sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $134.22 and $139.15, with an estimated average price of $136.3.

Sold Out: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)

Nwi Management Lp sold out a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $126.88 and $145.8, with an estimated average price of $135.61.

Sold Out: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

Nwi Management Lp sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $107.76 and $113.69, with an estimated average price of $111.2.



