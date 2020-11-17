Leonard Green Partners Lp Buys US Foods Holding Corp, WESCO International Inc, Cantel Medical Corp, Sells At Home Group Inc, Clorox Co, The Wendy's Co

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Leonard Green Partners Lp (Current Portfolio) buys US Foods Holding Corp, WESCO International Inc, Cantel Medical Corp, ABM Industries Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, sells At Home Group Inc, Clorox Co, The Wendy's Co, Microsoft Corp, Dollar General Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Leonard Green Partners Lp. As of 2020Q3, Leonard Green Partners Lp owns 28 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 2,000,000 shares, 34.80% of the total portfolio. WESCO International Inc (WCC) - 5,700,000 shares, 13.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 128.00% US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) - 11,000,000 shares, 12.70% of the total portfolio. New Position PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 700,000 shares, 10.11% of the total portfolio. The Container Store Group Inc (TCS) - 27,506,544 shares, 8.88% of the total portfolio.

Leonard Green Partners Lp initiated holding in US Foods Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.94 and $25.54, with an estimated average price of $22.49. The stock is now traded at around $31.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.7%. The holding were 11,000,000 shares as of .

Leonard Green Partners Lp initiated holding in ABM Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.98 and $39.25, with an estimated average price of $36.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of .

Leonard Green Partners Lp initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $186.12 and $216.9, with an estimated average price of $203.48. The stock is now traded at around $224.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of .

Leonard Green Partners Lp initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91. The stock is now traded at around $144.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of .

Leonard Green Partners Lp initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $106.71 and $137.46, with an estimated average price of $125.5. The stock is now traded at around $135.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of .

Leonard Green Partners Lp initiated holding in Avantor Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.99 and $22.79, with an estimated average price of $20.75. The stock is now traded at around $27.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of .

Leonard Green Partners Lp added to a holding in WESCO International Inc by 128.00%. The purchase prices were between $32.18 and $48.34, with an estimated average price of $42.57. The stock is now traded at around $62.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.32%. The holding were 5,700,000 shares as of .

Leonard Green Partners Lp added to a holding in Cantel Medical Corp by 30.00%. The purchase prices were between $42.66 and $54.87, with an estimated average price of $49.24. The stock is now traded at around $57.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 2,600,000 shares as of .

Leonard Green Partners Lp added to a holding in Target Corp by 60.00%. The purchase prices were between $117.7 and $157.42, with an estimated average price of $137.09. The stock is now traded at around $163.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of .

Leonard Green Partners Lp added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3135.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of .

Leonard Green Partners Lp added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 75.00%. The purchase prices were between $870.76 and $1134.32, with an estimated average price of $994.38. The stock is now traded at around $914.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of .

Leonard Green Partners Lp added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22. The stock is now traded at around $192.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of .

Leonard Green Partners Lp sold out a holding in At Home Group Inc. The sale prices were between $5.61 and $23.33, with an estimated average price of $13.15.

Leonard Green Partners Lp sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $206.85 and $237.74, with an estimated average price of $222.53.

Leonard Green Partners Lp sold out a holding in The Wendy's Co. The sale prices were between $20.66 and $23.82, with an estimated average price of $22.02.

Leonard Green Partners Lp sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04.

Leonard Green Partners Lp sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $186.46 and $209.8, with an estimated average price of $196.56.

Leonard Green Partners Lp sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $135.02 and $170.49, with an estimated average price of $153.75.