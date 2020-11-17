Pacitti Group Inc. Buys INVESCO EXCH TRDII, Texas Instruments Inc, M.D.C. Holdings Inc, Sells General Mills Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Essential Utilities Inc

Investment company Pacitti Group Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys INVESCO EXCH TRDII, Texas Instruments Inc, M.D.C. Holdings Inc, Southern Copper Corp, NVIDIA Corp, sells General Mills Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Essential Utilities Inc, AeroVironment Inc, Armada Hoffler Properties Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pacitti Group Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Pacitti Group Inc. owns 622 stocks with a total value of $111 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Pacitti Group Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pacitti+group+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 25,188 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.93% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 36,841 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18% VANGUARD WHITEHALL (VYM) - 47,981 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.75% VANGUARD SPECIALIZ (VIG) - 23,492 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.65% INVESCO EXCH TRDII (VRP) - 89,177 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. New Position

Pacitti Group Inc. initiated holding in INVESCO EXCH TRDII. The purchase prices were between $23.57 and $25.06, with an estimated average price of $24.5. The stock is now traded at around $25.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 89,177 shares as of .

Pacitti Group Inc. initiated holding in Southern Copper Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.59 and $48.52, with an estimated average price of $44.74. The stock is now traded at around $56.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 15,395 shares as of .

Pacitti Group Inc. initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $24.01 and $28.13, with an estimated average price of $26.33. The stock is now traded at around $30.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 8,449 shares as of .

Pacitti Group Inc. initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.5 and $58.84, with an estimated average price of $38.76. The stock is now traded at around $46.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,340 shares as of .

Pacitti Group Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $23.25 and $27.33, with an estimated average price of $25.95. The stock is now traded at around $29.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,206 shares as of .

Pacitti Group Inc. initiated holding in ABERDEEN STD SIL. The purchase prices were between $17.35 and $28.06, with an estimated average price of $23.56. The stock is now traded at around $23.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,330 shares as of .

Pacitti Group Inc. added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 264.45%. The purchase prices were between $124.8 and $147.64, with an estimated average price of $135.83. The stock is now traded at around $155.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 7,125 shares as of .

Pacitti Group Inc. added to a holding in M.D.C. Holdings Inc by 614.06%. The purchase prices were between $34.31 and $47.49, with an estimated average price of $42.92. The stock is now traded at around $47.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 18,030 shares as of .

Pacitti Group Inc. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 110.86%. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $536.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,573 shares as of .

Pacitti Group Inc. added to a holding in ETF MANAGERS TRUST by 851.81%. The purchase prices were between $44.68 and $50.95, with an estimated average price of $47.21. The stock is now traded at around $48.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 6,577 shares as of .

Pacitti Group Inc. added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 21.34%. The purchase prices were between $165.99 and $202.37, with an estimated average price of $185.66. The stock is now traded at around $205.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 7,250 shares as of .

Pacitti Group Inc. added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 30.75%. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $441.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,569 shares as of .

Pacitti Group Inc. sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $57.32 and $65.74, with an estimated average price of $62.5.

Pacitti Group Inc. sold out a holding in Essential Utilities Inc. The sale prices were between $38.53 and $47.81, with an estimated average price of $42.94.

Pacitti Group Inc. sold out a holding in AeroVironment Inc. The sale prices were between $60.01 and $85.81, with an estimated average price of $74.26.

Pacitti Group Inc. sold out a holding in Everest Re Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $197.1 and $232.19, with an estimated average price of $213.91.

Pacitti Group Inc. sold out a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $33.75 and $43.33, with an estimated average price of $39.61.

Pacitti Group Inc. sold out a holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The sale prices were between $34.44 and $42.23, with an estimated average price of $38.53.