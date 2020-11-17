  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Paramount Group Inc (PGRE) Chairman, CEO and President Albert P. Behler Bought $193,000 of Shares

November 17, 2020 | About: PGRE +13.75%

Chairman, CEO and President of Paramount Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Albert P. Behler (insider trades) bought 20,000 shares of PGRE on 11/17/2020 at an average price of $9.65 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $193,000.

Paramount Group Inc is a real estate investment trust which focuses on owning, operating, managing, acquiring and redeveloping office properties.Its portfolio consists of over 12 Class A office properties aggregating nearly10.4 million square feet. Paramount Group Inc has a market cap of $2.08 billion; its shares were traded at around $9.43 with and P/S ratio of 2.86. The dividend yield of Paramount Group Inc stocks is 4.25%. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Paramount Group Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman, CEO and President Albert P. Behler bought 20,000 shares of PGRE stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $9.65. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.28% since.

